Customers want refunds now that Telus has removed the credit card fee

It seems small but it adds up, customers have said, about the 1.5% credit card fee Telus placed on them about half a year ago. But, after a very public fight with the telecom regulator, the company quietly removed it.

In 2022, Telus announced it wanted to add a credit card processing fee for customers paying bills off with credit cards. But, in October, the CRTC stated that it needed more time to decide if the telecom giant could add the fee to customers’ bills.

However, the company didn’t wait for approval and customers noticed the fee on some statements in certain jurisdictions.

“This fee helps us recover a portion of the processing costs we incur to accept credit card payments,” a company spokesperson told Daily Hive in August.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Telus confirmed it removed the credit card processing fee on bill payments “after thoughtful review.”

“We want our customers to know that we heard their concerns, and we thank them for sharing their feedback,” Telus added.

Now, after news that it has been lifted is slowly trickling down to customers, many are asking if they will get that money back after nearly seven months of being forced to pay it?

Will they return the fees they’ve previously charged? — Oishie (@sellasoleil) June 20, 2023

“Are you going to refund the 1.5% credit card fee back to people who paid it?” one person asked on Twitter.

@TELUS Are you going to refund the 1.5% credit card fee back to people who paid it? — Rob Bahd 🇨🇦🍁⚡️🚘 (@robbahd) June 20, 2023

