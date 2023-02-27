If you plan to hit the states anytime soon, be aware that some Canadian telecoms, including Telus, Bell, and Virgin, are increasing their roaming costs.

Telus and Bell have their roaming programs, Easy Roam and Roam Better.

A note on Telus’ Easy Roam page states that effective March 8, the daily rate for Easy Roam goes up to $14 per day (up from 12$) in the USA and $16 per day (up from $15) in over 200 international destinations the feature is supported.

One day later is one Bell’s roaming costs will increase.

Bell’s Roam Better feature currently costs $12 per day for US roaming, but on March 9, that goes up to $13 per day, $1 cheaper than the Telus option. Roam Better will increase from $15 to $16 per day for international roaming, in line with the Telus international roaming feature cost.

Virgin Mobile, which Bell acquired in 2009, also increased its roaming costs to align with Bell’s prices.

These changes come just a week or two before many are likely planning trips for spring break.

Rogers Communications still charges $12 and $15 for US and international roaming, respectively, with its Roam Like Home feature. There are no indications on the Rogers website of whether or not it is planning to increase roaming prices to align with Telus and Bell’s increases.

Do you use roaming when you travel outside of Canada? Let us know how you use your smartphone when travelling in the comments.