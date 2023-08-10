EventsNewsConcertsCuratedPop CultureCanada

"Like wtf": Tegan and Sara put concert ticket resale sites on blast

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Aug 10 2023, 8:38 pm
If you hate how expensive concerts are, particularly on the ticket resale market, Canadian Indie Pop duo Tegan and Sara agree with you.

Concert ticket resales have become increasingly discussed in recent years, especially with big-ticket events like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Canada.

In a tweet from the Tegan and Sara account on Wednesday, the duo started, “Am I dumb?”

Ticket resales can be done through various websites, including Ticketmaster. Other sites, like StubHub.ca, also allow you to list or sell tickets you’ve purchased.

The Tegan and Sara tweet referenced how you can’t resell a plane ticket, or re-rent a rental car or hotel room, adding, “Like wtf.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the tweet was viewed nearly 150,000 times and led to many reactions on Twitter.

Tegan and Sara asked their community to explain how it works, saying, “What am I missing?”

The most prevalent answer was simple, greed.

Yes, greed.

Another user threw Ticketmaster under the bus.

Someone said they could understand why a person would need to resell a ticket because plans change, but they still disagreed with those profiting from the system.

Tegan and Sara ranted about another topic, but it didn’t get as heated as the ticket resale conversation.

Do you agree with Tegan and Sara?

