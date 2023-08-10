"Like wtf": Tegan and Sara put concert ticket resale sites on blast

If you hate how expensive concerts are, particularly on the ticket resale market, Canadian Indie Pop duo Tegan and Sara agree with you.

Concert ticket resales have become increasingly discussed in recent years, especially with big-ticket events like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Canada.

In a tweet from the Tegan and Sara account on Wednesday, the duo started, “Am I dumb?”

Ticket resales can be done through various websites, including Ticketmaster. Other sites, like StubHub.ca, also allow you to list or sell tickets you’ve purchased.

The Tegan and Sara tweet referenced how you can’t resell a plane ticket, or re-rent a rental car or hotel room, adding, “Like wtf.”

Am I dumb? Why are there ticket resale sites for concerts? I can’t resell a plane ticket. I can fly, cancel or change it after I buy. I can’t re rent my rental car. Or re rent a hotel room. Like wtf. Go ahead and explain it to me in the comments. What am I missing? — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 10, 2023

As of Thursday afternoon, the tweet was viewed nearly 150,000 times and led to many reactions on Twitter.

You are miss that fact that someone is making huge profits whilst taking advantage of a desperate public. Why is resale allowed because someone is making big money.

♾💗🌏🌞🌈🕳🐉🙏 — Mat Hallas (@HallasMat) August 10, 2023

Tegan and Sara asked their community to explain how it works, saying, “What am I missing?”

The most prevalent answer was simple, greed.

is it greed? ima go with greed. — casey-jo loos (@caseyjoloos) August 10, 2023

Yes, greed.

Because ticketmaster figured out a way to sell the same ticket multiple times to compound their revenue. So, Greed. — Chambers (@JustinJChambers) August 10, 2023

Another user threw Ticketmaster under the bus.

It’s because @Ticketmaster is the worst, most corrupt company. They turn a blind eye to corporate resellers like @StubHub because they both get to profit. We need bands and booking agents to use independent venues and ticking companies. — Matt 🏳️‍🌈/🇨🇦/🇺🇸 (He/Il/Him/Lui) (@imthegaybaker) August 10, 2023

Someone said they could understand why a person would need to resell a ticket because plans change, but they still disagreed with those profiting from the system.

i get why some ppl resell tickets for legit reasons like something last minute comes up/not having other ppl to give them to but when ppl buy tickets with the intent to instantly resell them to make 2x what they’re worth is crazy & takes away from fans who really want to go — ash | 6 (@dividedtns) August 10, 2023

Tegan and Sara ranted about another topic, but it didn’t get as heated as the ticket resale conversation.

While I’m ranting. I keep seeing the “why can’t labels break new artists?” bullshit. I’ll tell you why. You have to invest. Not in one song. In a career. It takes time to be great. Support. Advice. Mentoring. Structure. MONEY. Want something to stick? Stick around. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 10, 2023

Do you agree with Tegan and Sara?