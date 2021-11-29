Teenager arrested after woman, dog stabbed in South Vancouver

A teenager has been arrested, and could be charged, after a woman and her dog were stabbed on Friday night in South Vancouver.

Around 10 pm on Friday, a teen suspect allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed a woman in the hand and then stabbed the dog.

This happened near the Marine Drive Canada Line Station.

“When our officers arrived, they found the victim and the dog bleeding heavily. The suspect was walking near the crime scene,” says Sergeant Steve Addison. “The suspect was arrested and taken to jail, while the victim and dog received first aid for their injuries.”

The 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The dog, a medium-sized mixed-breed, was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is also expected to recover.

According to the Vancouver Police, the 14-year-old suspect has been released from custody pending a future court date.