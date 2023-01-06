Six-month passport delay prevents Canadian teen from participating in martial arts competition

A young competitive martial artist from Delta, BC, has been sidelined from her sport because of a lengthy delay in getting her passport.

Fourteen-year-old Sybila was ranked first in the world among other jiu-jitsu athletes in her bracket earlier this year but dropped down to fifth after missing competitions because she couldn’t cross the border.

Her father, Vincent Leelin, tells Daily Hive the lengthy delay and lack of information from the government is unacceptable.

“She trains three to four days a week. She’s taken home a lot of gold for Canada, but … one of the major reasons holding [her] back is a travel document. It just gets very frustrating.”

The family visited the Burnaby Service Canada office in mid-July to get new passports for Sybila’s upcoming competition season. They thought they’d have plenty of time.

Vincent remembered a note on the door of the passport office advising people not to make travel plans on or before November 17, but that was fine because his daughter’s first competition wasn’t until late November.

Vincent and his wife got their new passports on November 20 and 21, but their daughter’s still hasn’t arrived. They had to cancel Sybila’s November competition and a competition in December. Now, Vincent isn’t sure if he should register her for the next competition in January.

It’s incredibly discouraging for the young athlete and her family — especially since one competition location was less than an hour’s drive from their home in Delta.

Vincent isn’t sure why his daughter’s passport is taking so much longer, especially since she’s so young, she was born in Canada, and she had a Canadian passport already. Vince and his wife had Philippine and American passports, respectively, and applied for new Canadian ones after getting their citizenship.

The father followed up with the passport office when the November 17 expected delivery date came and went and was simply told his daughter’s application was still being processed. The only update was that it could go slightly faster if her passport was sent to the Surrey office.

The family still doesn’t know when the teen’s passport could be ready.

“That’s a lot for a child. I mean, go through all that [training]. And the next thing you know, there’s only one that’s holding you back, which is your passport.”

In a Facebook group called Canadian Passport, others are also complaining about lengthy delays on their children’s passports. Bonnie Cheng said she submitted her daughter’s application in August and is still waiting for the passport — even though an adult application she submitted at the same time already came through.

Marco Roy submitted his 13-year-old son’s application for a new passport in March 2022, and although he’s got his original documents back there’s still no passport in sight. He hopes his son will receive it in time for a cruise planned in May.

Frustrated parents are also taking to the federal government’s official social media accounts to complain.

Passport offices dealt with huge lineups earlier this year as travel picked up after pandemic restrictions lifted. Part of the problem was slim staffing after COVID-19 layoffs paired with a surge in demand for passports. At one point, entrepreneurial individuals even charged hundreds of dollars to hold a place in the days-long lineups.

But the government hired many more workers over the summer, and now boasts that 94% of passport applications have been processed within 20 business days since October 3.

A spokesperson with Employment and Social Development Canada, which manages Service Canada locations, didn’t say why Sybila’s passport was taking so long but admitted the government has been dealing with a backlog of applications submitted this year.

“The high application volume in the first half of 2022, combined with the health and safety measures in place, led to a build-up of inventory that exceeded our capacity to process applications within service standards,” the spokesperson said.

She also noted that a child’s passport technically cannot be renewed — the parent or guardian must apply for a new child passport when the current one expires, and each application is assessed separately. Applications for new passports are apparently more complicated than renewals.

“All efforts continue to be made to process applications received prior to October 3, including having dedicated resources processing these applications,” the spokesperson said.

She added clients who’ve not received their passports back in 20 business days can request a transfer by contacting the Passport Program or visiting a Service Canada centre or passport office to ensure their application is processed in time for travel.