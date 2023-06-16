TD Bank is dealing with a direct deposit issue and people are pissed

A lot of TD Bank customers woke up to find they didn’t receive their direct deposit paycheques on Friday morning and they are not happy.

Few details are known about the issue, but the bank has been replying to people on Twitter, saying, “We have been made aware of an issue with direct deposits that we have escalated and is being investigated. We appreciate your patience while we get this fixed.”

In a statement to Daily Hive, Mick Ramos — Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs – Western Canada — reiterates what’s been said on Twitter, saying “We’re aware of an issue causing delayed direct deposit payments for some customers. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

In one message, TD Canada says this issue is impacting customers in “Western and Eastern regions.”

Thanks for reaching out. We are aware of an issue causing customers in Western and Eastern regions to not receive their Direct Deposit today. Our support teams are engaged and are investigating the issue. Please continue to monitor your accounts. ^CK — TD (Canada) (@TD_Canada) June 16, 2023

@TD_Canada how come no one got paid this morning? We have rent and bills. 😉 — Alix Ashbaugh (@CussesTreasures) June 16, 2023

Yo @TD_Canada why no official word on this payday deposit issue and I only found details why I’m not paid yet from reading your replies?! You notified me I’m overdrawn, but couldn’t tell me there is an issue with deposits?! — Daydreamz (@Daydreamz) June 16, 2023

@TD_Canada any idea how long this is going to take? Need my pay check to get my day started — Gerenald (@Gerenald) June 16, 2023

It appears this issue is also impacting customers in the US as well.

@tdbank @TDBank_US 4 hours later I get this "notification". Your rep said to "just keep waiting were HOPING to resolve it". Pardon me? HOPING? I'm missing 2k today & your pockets are deep enough to fix that. Put me on a fbi watch list because I'm coming for TD #tdbank #payme #td pic.twitter.com/FQE37Al1kR — JJebb (@jebb_jessica) June 16, 2023