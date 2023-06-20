EventsConcertsCuratedCelebritiesCanada

Taylor Swift drops massive amount of new international dates for Eras Tour

Jun 20 2023, 4:19 pm
taylorswift/Instagram

Calling all Canadian Taylor Swift fans! If you didn’t get a chance to see The Eras Tour yet, another opportunity is coming up, and even more hope is on the horizon.

Earlier this month, Swift announced a handful of additional Eras Tour dates in Latin America. It was the first significant tour announcement since last November.

On Tuesday morning, Swifties around the world rejoiced at the news that more international dates were announced, with all the dates set in 2024.

The new dates include four massive shows in Tokyo, Japan, three in Sydney, Australia, and four in London, United Kingdom.

One country is noticeably absent from the list of countries, with Canada once again getting the cold shoulder from Swift. It’s going to be a cruel summer for Canadian swifties, and many were expressing sadness about it on Twitter.

For Canadian fans who have missed out on The Eras Tour so far, they could be tempted to travel to the UK, Germany, or Australia for a guaranteed spot at the concert.

How far would you go to see your favourite artist?

With files from Sarah Anderson 

