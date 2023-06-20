Taylor Swift drops massive amount of new international dates for Eras Tour

Calling all Canadian Taylor Swift fans! If you didn’t get a chance to see The Eras Tour yet, another opportunity is coming up, and even more hope is on the horizon.

Earlier this month, Swift announced a handful of additional Eras Tour dates in Latin America. It was the first significant tour announcement since last November.

On Tuesday morning, Swifties around the world rejoiced at the news that more international dates were announced, with all the dates set in 2024.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

The new dates include four massive shows in Tokyo, Japan, three in Sydney, Australia, and four in London, United Kingdom.

One country is noticeably absent from the list of countries, with Canada once again getting the cold shoulder from Swift. It’s going to be a cruel summer for Canadian swifties, and many were expressing sadness about it on Twitter.

Taylor swift going practically everywhere in the world except for Canada pic.twitter.com/V8tFCvl3FM — victoria 🌻 (@victoriashaz) June 20, 2023

taylor swift hater of canada confirmed https://t.co/knH6yt2FyR — dea🐇 (@doedeerdea) June 20, 2023

hi @taylorswift13!! i think you may have forgotten about a country called canada!! it’s very close to the united states, but it’s not the united states so we definitely fall under the category of international dates!! love you we miss you 💕 pic.twitter.com/NIGx7D4qH3 — mel | i miss taylor ✨🫶 (@_itwasmaroon13) June 20, 2023

taylor swift really said “none for canada” skdksks LMAO — theresa, esq (@shimulacra) June 20, 2023

Why does Taylor swift hate canada is it because of the blue jays — ayushi ⎕ (@d0nty0um1nd) June 20, 2023

For Canadian fans who have missed out on The Eras Tour so far, they could be tempted to travel to the UK, Germany, or Australia for a guaranteed spot at the concert.

How far would you go to see your favourite artist?

With files from Sarah Anderson