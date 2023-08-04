On Thursday, mega popstar Taylor Swift finally confirmed that she would bring her sold-out Eras Tour to Toronto for a record-breaking six nights at the Rogers Centre, following months of desperate pleas from Canadian Swifties.

Although the official Ticketmaster verified fan sale is still days away, resellers have already begun to list tickets for outrageous prices — some of which even exceed people’s rent for one month.

It comes as no surprise that the majority of these “speculative listings” come with a staggering four-figure price tag just to sit up in the nose bleeds. The US leg of the tour was met with unprecedented demand and even crashed Ticketmaster’s website immediately after the first batch of tickets went live in November 2022.

According to Ticketmaster, a speculative listing is when unofficial sellers list tickets for sale even though they do not actually have those tickets.

“They are betting (or speculating) that they will be able to get tickets and then resell them to fans,” Ticketmaster’s website reads.

Tickets on StubHub are currently priced at a minimum of $1,800 each for seats in the 500-section on the first night of the tour in Toronto. The majority of 100-section tickets are priced between $2,700 to a mind-boggling $12,000.

The most expensive tickets currently available on StubHub are running for $13,214 each.

In general, ticket prices seem to decline as the tour in Toronto goes on, but so far, there don’t even seem to be any seats available for less than $1,000.

However, Canadian Swifties shouldn’t lose all hope because Ticketmaster’s verified fan sale is set to commence next week. Fans will be required to register online to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and instead get them to fans who plan on attending the show.

Registration still doesn’t guarantee tickets, and there will likely be more demand than there are tickets available. After registration, a limited number of fans will receive a unique access code, while others will be put on the waitlist.

Unfortunately, getting an access code still doesn’t guarantee tickets, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration is now open through Saturday, August 5 at 5 pm, and the verified fan sale begins on Wednesday, August 9 at 11 am.

Swift is set to bring her Eras Tour to the Rogers Centre for six nights on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024.