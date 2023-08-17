How much Taylor Swift fans might have to spend to travel to Toronto Eras Tour

After two stressful weeks of attempting to secure Toronto Eras Tour tickets, some lucky Taylor Swift fans can finally move on to the planning stages.

The last batch of Eras Tour tickets was released on Tuesday. Unfortunately, there were still many Swifties that were waitlisted.

For the victors of what fans have dubbed “The Great War,” there’s another fight coming to you, especially if you’re coming from out of town — the battle to book flights and accommodations.

Even if you haven’t nabbed tickets yet, it may be helpful to know how much an entire trip to Toronto will cost before you decide to spend possibly thousands of dollars on resold tickets.

Here’s how much out-of-town Swift fans might have to spend to travel to see the Eras Tour in Toronto.

Taylor Swift ticket prices

Swift will grace the Rogers Centre stage in Toronto on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024.

Depending on how much you were willing to dish out to see the “Cruel Summer” singer, you either spent around $200 for seats in the 500s, over $300 for seats in the 200s, $400 to $500 for lower bowl seats, and $500 to $600 for floor seats.

If you’re a super fan, you may have invested over $1,000 for VIP packages.

First Look at the Toronto prices: Lower Bowl (Aisle): $511.18 (w/ fees)

Lower Bowl: $486.78 (w/ fees) Credit: @daniellemillar pic.twitter.com/FmTeOjrmSt — Handwritten Tickets 🦋 (@handwrittentixs) August 9, 2023

And if some Swifties are desperate enough, tickets on resellers like StubHub are going for up to a whopping $17,000.

Flights

Flights for November 2024 aren’t showing up yet, so we’re making estimates based on plane tickets available this November.

For Vancouver Swifties, the cheapest roundtrip flight to Toronto on November 13 is $194 with Lynx Air (this price doesn’t include carry-on or checked bags). The most expensive roundtrip flight is with Air Canada for $752.

For Calgary Swifties, the cheapest roundtrip to Toronto is also $194 with Lynx Air, and the most expensive nonstop flight is $451 with WestJet.

Of course, these prices could fluctuate in the new year as demand increases.

Accommodations

The fight for accommodations has already begun. Hotels in Toronto are already almost fully booked for the Eras Tour dates in November 2024.

Based on Bookings.com and Expedia prices, hotels and rentals in the city and surrounding areas can go from $100 to over $2,000 a night for two people around the time of the shows.

Total

Whether you’re a prospective Eras Tour concertgoer or a fan who was able to get tickets to one of the Toronto shows, it’s clear the experience isn’t going to be cheap.

Based on the approximate costs of tickets, flights and hotels, if you’re visiting from out of town, you can expect to spend around $500 to over $3,000 to see the queen live.

And that doesn’t even include cash for food and T-Swift merch.

How much are you willing to spend to see the Eras Tour?