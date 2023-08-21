People are reselling Taylor Swift tickets in Canada for $30K

If you were lucky enough to grab a ticket for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto, you might have been one of the only fans to get it at face value.

The presale for Eras Tour tickets went up on August 9 and while some fans were put on a waitlist before they could buy the tickets, it seems that the resellers got there first.

What resulted are outrageous prices and bad deals. SeatGeek users are reselling multiple tickets for the November 15 show for more than $20,000.

But the highest valued seat in the house is set at a “premium price” of $30,160.

While tickets may not be this ridiculously high on StubHub, they sure do break the bank.

Tickets began popping up on resale sites barely an hour after the presale. Some were even listed for as high as $17,000.

“Just about everyone who is a big fan of [Taylor Swift] got waitlisted,” tweeted one frustrated fan Wednesday morning.

This is a joke right?? Just about everyone who is a big fan of @taylorswift13 got waitlisted. You prioritized resellers and bots again. Like always. We aren’t surprised. We’re fed up. — the erins tour (@thereinlieserin) August 9, 2023

According to Ticketmaster, waitlisted fans may receive access codes and links to join the Verified Fan Onsale, but only if they’re selected to move off the waitlist.

One disgruntled Twitter user said that they hope that Swift would announce more dates as a “majority of people did not even have the opportunity to even try for tickets” as Ticketmaster tickets sold out in minutes.

Really hope Taylor will consider adding more Toronto dates looks like the majority of people have not had an opportunity to even try for tickets. Really disappointed we didn’t see more from ticketmaster to get tickets to actual fans — Kels finally heard haunted live again (@swift13canada) August 15, 2023

Earlier this month, Swift announced tickets for the Canadian leg of her Eras Tour, which was limited to six dates in Toronto. Although this announcement came after some nationwide fan pressure and even a request from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself, Swifties weren’t exactly happy with the East Coast-focused tour dates.

While rumours have been circulating that Swift may “Shake It Off” in Vancouver in 2025, BC Place does not have any confirmed dates on its roster.

The singer will perform at the Rogers Centre on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024.

