Outraged Canadian Swifties petition to change Ticketmaster policies

There’s a lot of “Bad Blood” between Canadian Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster after the first round of stressful Eras Tour presales.

Many fans came out of the Wednesday and Thursday presales empty-handed, while resellers seemed to come out on top. Not even an hour after the sale started, sites like StubHub and Seat Geek were already reselling tickets for thousands of dollars.

Swifties took to social media to blame the “horrible experience” on Ticketmaster.

This is for Toronto venue and this was at 11:15

How does major Resellers get so many tickets, Ticketmaster / Taylor Swift tell me how this happens.

On Friday, outraged fans in Canada took it to the next level. A change.org petition is now live, demanding that Ticketmaster change its policies surrounding resellers and its Verified Fan registration process.

“Presale codes have gone out, using the ‘verified fan’ registration process through Ticketmaster, however tickets are immediately being priced with dynamic pricing and being purchased for resale on third party ticket websites and social media for astronomical pricing,” reads the petition.

The petition says this gives fewer fans a fair opportunity to purchase the presale tickets.

It claims that more resellers than actual fans are getting through the Verified Fan process and purchasing the max amount of tickets to resell for a jacked-up price.

“Fans are tired, hurt, frustrated and disappointed,” reads the petition. “We want to be able to support Taylor but feel like we have had our voices and opportunities taken away from us. She has taught us to be brave and stand up for ourselves, so now we are.”

Swifties aren’t the only ones to speak out about concert ticket reselling. Canadian Indie Pop duo Tegan and Sara recently put resellers on blast on Twitter.

The petition has just over 900 signatures as of Friday afternoon.

“I want tickets at a normal price!” commented one person who signed the petition.

“You should only be able to buy tickets if your going to use them,” added another.

Swifties are also urging fans to file a complaint to Consumer Protection Ontario for the Toronto Eras Tour shows.

“Demand change for Ticketmaster’s resale policies and for laws to be implemented to cap resale prices at 50% above the original face value,” reads the petition.

If you’re one of the unlucky Swifties who has yet to secure a ticket, this upcoming sale will give you one more chance.