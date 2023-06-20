Taylor Swift snubs Canada in new Eras Tour dates and fans are not alright

Canadian Taylor Swift fans have been patient, but that patience is starting to wear thin after the superstar snubbed Canada in her latest round of Eras Tour dates.

Swift first announced the Eras Tour, which at the time had dates exclusive to US cities, back in November 2022.

Canadian Swifties faced a tough decision: either buy tickets to American concerts or wait and pray that Canadian tour dates would be announced later.

Many die-hards bit the bullet, buying up tickets for concerts in cities like Seattle, Denver, and Los Angeles. Including ticket prices, flights and hotels, Canadian Taylor Swift fans have had to shell out thousands of dollars just for a chance to be included in the Eras Tour.

Then, on Tuesday, June 20, Swift announced a giant slew of concert dates in Asia, Australia, and Europe. Canada was snubbed completely. On Twitter, fans expressed their hurt, frustration, and confusion by the snub.

Taylor Swift did Canada so fucking dirty I fucking hate it here — Stephanie (@StephPalmierixo) June 20, 2023

I’m like actually devastated, is Taylor for real not coming to Canada?? Like would she actually skip it? I’m so confused. She was just here for tiff, why wouldn’t she include Canada as international. — Julia 💫 🇨🇦 | Missing Detroit N1 (@ShookBySwift13) June 20, 2023

Taylor rn to Canada and majority of asia pic.twitter.com/CCaZZjxyeG — nicole (saw taylor swift) (@nterceira) June 20, 2023

Why does Taylor swift hate canada is it because of the blue jays — ayushi ⎕ (@d0nty0um1nd) June 20, 2023

Some fans speculate that this latest tour announcement is the final nail in the coffin for Canadian fans because Swift didn’t add “more international dates to come soon.” If that’s true, it’s completely shut out Canadian fans who now may not be able to join the remaining US dates.

Of course Taylor Swift chooses to skip Canada after all the US Eras tour dates are over/sold out, so I can’t even travel to one 😭🙃 — Meghan Overbury (@xxfearless) June 20, 2023

The fact that she didn’t say “more dates to come” after this post like she did the other one….yea Canada isn’t happening she definitely just said going to the US only will be good enough for them I’m gonna kms — nicole (saw taylor swift) (@nterceira) June 20, 2023

Well I wish she would've said in the beginning she wasn't coming to Canada cause now there's no America dates to make it too since there all basically over — ava | taylor swift fan 🤍 (@hauntedstaylor) June 20, 2023

The outpouring of grief was so intense that “Cries in Canadian” and “WHERE IS CANADA” were trending on Twitter after the latest Eras Tour announcement.

NOT WHERE IS CANADA AND CRIES IN CANADIAN BOTH TRENDING 😭 pic.twitter.com/CUtMrbxGJb — emma ×͜× | pcd sucks (@emmasgoingcrazy) June 20, 2023

What do you think, did Taylor Swift forget that Canada existed?

With files from Laine Mitchell