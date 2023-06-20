CuratedCelebritiesCanada

Taylor Swift snubs Canada in new Eras Tour dates and fans are not alright

Jun 20 2023, 6:21 pm
Canadian Taylor Swift fans have been patient, but that patience is starting to wear thin after the superstar snubbed Canada in her latest round of Eras Tour dates.

Swift first announced the Eras Tour, which at the time had dates exclusive to US cities, back in November 2022.

Canadian Swifties faced a tough decision: either buy tickets to American concerts or wait and pray that Canadian tour dates would be announced later.

Many die-hards bit the bullet, buying up tickets for concerts in cities like Seattle, Denver, and Los Angeles. Including ticket prices, flights and hotels, Canadian Taylor Swift fans have had to shell out thousands of dollars just for a chance to be included in the Eras Tour.

Then, on Tuesday, June 20, Swift announced a giant slew of concert dates in Asia, Australia, and Europe. Canada was snubbed completely. On Twitter, fans expressed their hurt, frustration, and confusion by the snub.

Some fans speculate that this latest tour announcement is the final nail in the coffin for Canadian fans because Swift didn’t add “more international dates to come soon.” If that’s true, it’s completely shut out Canadian fans who now may not be able to join the remaining US dates.

The outpouring of grief was so intense that “Cries in Canadian” and “WHERE IS CANADA” were trending on Twitter after the latest Eras Tour announcement.

What do you think, did Taylor Swift forget that Canada existed?

With files from Laine Mitchell

