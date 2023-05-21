Competition for tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour was fierce, leaving millions of fans without tickets, including Tennessee resident Davis Perrigo.

So what’s a Swiftie to do?

Davis, who works as an accountant, applied for a position as a security guard at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Perrigo has now become somewhat of a legend in the fandom. Fans have uploaded videos of him standing in front of the stage singing his heart out to every song and the clips have gone viral.

“I actually got reprimanded by Taylor’s security saying that I was going too hard, that I needed to take it down a notch,” Perrigo said in an interview with News Channel 5 Nashville.

He wasn’t allowed to use a cell phone due to the venue’s policy for employees but that didn’t matter — amused fans captured and shared videos of Perrigo having the time of his life.

Watch the clip below:

Online, people are absolutely tickled by the fact that Perrigo actually got paid to see her show.

“He is getting paid to attend [a] Taylor Swift concert!! This man is a genius!” wrote a commenter on YouTube.

“I swear I literally commented on a post of him that he was just a Swifty getting a job as security because he couldn’t get tickets 😂😂 what a legend!” wrote another.

“He’s really enjoying the show but on guard at the same time 😂,” stated a commenter on TikTok.

Since he spend most of the time with his back to the singer, one commenter joked, “Someone bring a mirror for a security guard.”

As for Perrigo, he simply wanted to see the concert and was not expecting this level of fame.

“I showed someone at work, like, ‘Hey, this video got 10,000 views,’ and then by that night, it was over one million. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is out of control,” he said.

Fans compared him to Ryan Reynolds and some have jokingly “expressed their readiness for marriage.”

However, Perrigo is married and his wife teases him about being a fanboy.

“My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who’s never been broken up with,” he said.