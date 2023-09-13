A Swiftie dream job: This publication is hiring a Taylor Swift reporter

If you’re a die-hard Taylor Swift fan with reporting skills, this might be the gig for you.

USA Today and its affiliate publication The Tennessean are hiring a Taylor Swift reporter.

The job posting, published on September 12, states the USA Today Network is seeking a journalist to capture the “cultural impact” of Swift’s work.

“Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy,” reads the job posting.

“Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds. ”

The job posting comes at a time when Swift-mania is at an all-time high.

The singer-songwriter has been making headlines and breaking records with her massive Eras World Tour, as well as with the announcement of her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album and the Eras Tour movie.

The job itself requires a reporter who can write and think critically about Swift and her impact.

USA Today notes that the ideal candidate for the job should be a “journalist with a voice — but not a bias — able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms.”

The reporter will have to be ready to cover the biggest moments of Swift’s tour, which means they’ll have to be ready and able to do some extensive travelling.

There are also a few other professional requirements the publication is looking for. Ideal candidates should have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in communications, journalism, marketing or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience, as well as at least five years of journalism experience working in a digital-first newsroom.

The job is based anywhere in the US (except Alaska or Hawaii). The hourly rate for this role ranges between US$21.63 and $50.87, based on skills and experience.

If this is the job of your (wildest) dreams, you can apply here.

