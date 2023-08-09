NewsConcertsCuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Canadians slam Ticketmaster for "horrible experience" with Taylor Swift presale

Aug 9 2023, 6:55 pm
Many Canadian Taylor Swift fans got a rude awakening during Wednesday’s Ticketmaster presale.

The presale began at 11 am for fans who could secure a Verified Fan code. Unfortunately, it looks like many Swifties in Canada were put on the waitlist.

Many were left in the dust during the sale and took to social media to voice their frustrations about Ticketmaster’s system.

“Would like to thank @Ticketmasterfor the horrible experience trying to get Taylor Swift
@taylorswift13 tickets for Toronto,” tweeted one fan. “After multiple times having tickets in cart and not being able to get the payment to process before time expired, they are now gone. Thanks a lot!”

At least that Swiftie got in the presale. Others never even got off the waitlist, and tickets are already being resold for tens of thousands of dollars.

Many questioned why Canadian fans seemed to struggle to emerge from what some Swifties have dubbed “The Great War” successful.

Others are even blaming non-Canadian Swifties for their loss.

There were some success stories for Canadian Swifties.

Last week, the “Cruel Summer” singer finally announced her Canadian Eras Tour dates.

It was met with disappointment from the rest of Canada, who didn’t love that all six shows are only in Toronto.

Since then, Swifties have tried to hilariously deter fans from other countries from copping tickets to the only shows in Canada.

Even before today’s presale, unofficial sites were selling Swift tickets for outrageous prices.

Were you able to get a ticket for the Eras Tour? Let us know in the comments.

