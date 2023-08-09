Canadians slam Ticketmaster for "horrible experience" with Taylor Swift presale

Many Canadian Taylor Swift fans got a rude awakening during Wednesday’s Ticketmaster presale.

The presale began at 11 am for fans who could secure a Verified Fan code. Unfortunately, it looks like many Swifties in Canada were put on the waitlist.

Many were left in the dust during the sale and took to social media to voice their frustrations about Ticketmaster’s system.

“Would like to thank @Ticketmasterfor the horrible experience trying to get Taylor Swift

@taylorswift13 tickets for Toronto,” tweeted one fan. “After multiple times having tickets in cart and not being able to get the payment to process before time expired, they are now gone. Thanks a lot!”

At least that Swiftie got in the presale. Others never even got off the waitlist, and tickets are already being resold for tens of thousands of dollars.

love that every single person I know got waitlisted for toronto shows and now theres tickets at the diamond going for 23k on stubhub! love that! thanks ticketmaster! Get fucked! — AG✨🌼 (@cowboylikeag) August 9, 2023

toronto tickets being sold in like ten minutes and since ticketmaster waitlisted all the real fans 90% of the tickets are going to bots and resellers who are already listing them up for like 5x face value. i hate it here. oh i hope all the resellers get hit by a truck pic.twitter.com/Yuj8MK19Gp — Pablo Alto (@SaintCaliforni) August 9, 2023

Many questioned why Canadian fans seemed to struggle to emerge from what some Swifties have dubbed “The Great War” successful.

having a 416 number and getting waitlisted for Toronto… Ticketmaster is our biggest opp — Jhené I Can See You era 🇯🇲 👁 (@lwt_gorgeousrry) August 9, 2023

Ticketmaster should’ve prioritized ppl who have canadian numbers/addresses for the toronto shows. I’m gonna commit a crime rn — andrea !! (@loveurgutz) August 9, 2023

NO ONE that I know that lives IN TORONTO and in ONTARIO. Got a fukcing code. Your system SUCKS and you need to fix it this is actually so upsetting you’ve done this bs again — tanna⸆⸉ (@spevknowtv) August 9, 2023

Provinces should be guaranteed a number of Taylor Swift Toronto tickets, like the provision of Senate seats in Parliament, to ensure we’re all represented. — Glenn Day (@GlennJDay) August 9, 2023

Others are even blaming non-Canadian Swifties for their loss.

The gluttonous Americans ruined the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto wait list for everyone in Canada 🙄 Y’all are literally the worst! Stay in your own country! — roman 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@slavscammer) August 9, 2023

fuck Ticketmaster fuck resellers and fuck anyone who isn’t Canadian that got a code/tickets for the Toronto show xx — sarah⁷🌿💨 (@SUGAblunt) August 9, 2023

every american who got a verified code for the taylor swift toronto shows are actually evil i’m sorry but fuck you — ashbee 𓍊𓋼𓍊𓋼𓍊 (@ashleyaubins) August 8, 2023

There were some success stories for Canadian Swifties.

just fought the battle of eras tour ticketmaster for toronto 2024 and won pic.twitter.com/YNQk5pfTew — olive 🪻💜 (@laydaar_) August 9, 2023

I GOT ERAS TOUR TICKETS!!!!!! N1 TORONTO GUYS — avuh ☆ WILL SEE TAYLOR SWIFT (@glitterdrinker_) August 9, 2023

Last week, the “Cruel Summer” singer finally announced her Canadian Eras Tour dates.

It was met with disappointment from the rest of Canada, who didn’t love that all six shows are only in Toronto.

Since then, Swifties have tried to hilariously deter fans from other countries from copping tickets to the only shows in Canada.

Even before today’s presale, unofficial sites were selling Swift tickets for outrageous prices.

