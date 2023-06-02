Taylor Swift announces new international Eras Tour dates

Calling all Canadian Taylor Swift fans! If you didn’t get a chance to see The Eras Tour yet, there’s another opportunity coming up and even more hope on the horizon.

Back in November 2022, tickets for Swift’s sweeping Eras Tour with stops in American cities completely sold out before they even went on sale to the general public. At the time tour dates were announced, Swift promised her fans that “international” tour dates would be announced later.

That meant that Canadian Taylor Swift fans faced a difficult choice: try to get a ticket and travel to the US for the show, or wait, hoping that Canadian tour dates would be announced soon.

After a long wait for fans, on Friday, June 2, Swift announced a handful of additional Eras Tour dates in Latin America. It’s the first significant tour announcement since last November.

Right now, there are eight concerts planned for Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Rio De Janeiro, and Sãu Paulo. Sabrina Carpenter will join Swift on these tour dates.

“Really thrilled to tell you this,” wrote Swift on social media. “Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year…LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!”

The Mexico City shows are happening in late August, while the other Latin American dates are in November.

It’s possible that Swift announces additional tour dates, including Canadian cities, in the future.

But for Canadian fans who have missed out on The Eras Tour so far, they could be tempted to travel to Mexico or Brazil for a guaranteed spot at the concert.

How far would you go to see your favourite artist?