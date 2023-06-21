"Taylor Swift law" being proposed by Brazil over scalpers and the Eras Tour

Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour are hard to come by, and one country is hoping to bring in a law that will crack down on scalpers.

Lawmakers in Brazil are looking to bring the hammer down on scalpers looking to cash in on the demand for the “Karma” singer’s tour, with five shows set for the country.

Congresswoman Simone Marquetto introduced the new bill, which would see a prison sentence of one to four years for those convicted and a fine corresponding to “one hundred times the value” of the tickets scalpers were selling them for.

“The exploitation of the Brazilian population by the so-called ‘scalpers’ at any paid events with the expectation of a large influx of public is public and notorious,” Maruetto said regarding the proposed bill.

“The activity deprives the less fortunate of being able to watch the desired spectacle and constitutes a true crime to the public economy.”

The introduction of the bill, which is being touted as the “Taylor Swift law,” comes on the heels of reports of violence earlier this month when tickets went on sale for some of Swift’s shows in Sao Paulo.

Scalping is already a crime in Brazil, with offenders who are found guilty being slapped with a maximum sentence of two years.

Reaction to the bill online has been well received by many people who have struggled to secure tickets to not just the Eras Tour, but to ticketed events in general.

This needs to extend to the US lol — sad girl hours (@catt_musa) June 21, 2023

Now this I can get behind — Whitney 🖌️💙 (@Whitney_Roman18) June 21, 2023

This law should honestly be worldwide — andre (@andredelaalfaro) June 21, 2023

implement this in toronto for leafs tickets pls 🙏 — Nick (@LaFllamme) June 21, 2023

Earlier this week Swift sent fans around the world into a frenzy announcing a slew of international tour dates; however, Canada was left out of the fun. It’s a cruel summer for the Canadian Swifties.