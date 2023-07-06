"It's me, hi": Trudeau tweets at Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada

It’s been a rough few months for Canadian Swifties, as Taylor Swift has no Canadian stops on her Eras Tour. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has entered the chat.

On Wednesday, Swift announced 14 new international dates for her Eras Tour in 2024.

Trudeau took to Twitter to respond to her lack of Canadian Eras Tour dates in the most Swiftie way possible.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” wrote Trudeau, referencing some of Swift’s biggest hits.

Swift is currently touring across the US, and last month she announced additional Eras Tour dates in Latin America.

She followed up with many international shows, including stops in Japan, Australia and Europe.

However, she has yet to announce Canadian stops, leaving many of her fans wondering if she’s got some “Bad Blood” with Canada.

Why do you hate Canada ? — Erin Durant (@ErinDurant42) July 5, 2023

Swift has yet to respond to Trudeau, but here’s hoping she’ll make her Canadian fans’ “Wildest Dreams” come true by adding some tour dates up north.

With files from Daily Hive’s Laine Mitchell