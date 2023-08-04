Canadian Swifties attempt to talk people out of travelling to Toronto shows

Canadian Swifties were screaming, crying, and throwing up on Thursday after Taylor Swift finally announced Eras Tour dates in the country.

The “Anti-Hero” singer confirmed a slate of shows in Toronto in November 2024.

This was much to the dismay of, well, the rest of Canada.

Swifties from Alberta, BC, Quebec and more made their disappointment known on social media, reminding the pop star that Toronto isn’t the only major city in Canada.

It seems most Canadian fans have accepted their fate and are now resorting to hilarious attempts to dissuade Swifties from other countries from buying tickets to the Toronto shows.

“DO NOT TRAVEL TO CANADA FOR THE ERAS TOUR ‼️🚨 it’s very cold and scary especially in november,” tweeted one fan. “You will get eaten by polar bears and you’ll have to ride on a moose to the stadium because we don’t have cars yet.”

DO NOT TRAVEL TO CANADA FOR THE ERAS TOUR ‼️🚨 it’s very cold and scary especially in november. you will get eaten by polar bears and you’ll have to ride on a moose to the stadium because we don’t have cars yet — avi TAYRONTO🕯️ (@hauntedintro) August 3, 2023

Others chimed in.

can confirm! my grandma was actually mauled by a polar bear right outside her igloo while riding her dogsled! — GAVIN is timeless!!! 💜💜💜 (@OnSukisThumb) August 3, 2023

You forgot the warning about the cobra chickens — Hairbuns & hattricks (@_little_things) August 3, 2023

no way of staying in hotels since they’re all igloos!!!! — anamta⸆⸉ TAYRONTO IS REAL (@triedtruebIue) August 3, 2023

we also only take payments in the form of bottled maple syrup — scarlett WILL GET TICKETS (@iitwasmaroon) August 3, 2023

But it looks like some fans won’t be deterred.

sounds a party to me. giddy up mooses! — Kimmy (@kimmycarrera) August 4, 2023

Lmfaoooooo I’m only putting Toronto dates now — BritBrat (@BritBratTV7) August 3, 2023

If this is any indication, ticket sale day is going to be crazy.