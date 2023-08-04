ConcertsCuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Canadian Swifties attempt to talk people out of travelling to Toronto shows

Aug 4 2023, 8:25 pm
@taylorswift13/Twitter

Canadian Swifties were screaming, crying, and throwing up on Thursday after Taylor Swift finally announced Eras Tour dates in the country.

The “Anti-Hero” singer confirmed a slate of shows in Toronto in November 2024.

This was much to the dismay of, well, the rest of Canada.

Swifties from Alberta, BC, Quebec and more made their disappointment known on social media, reminding the pop star that Toronto isn’t the only major city in Canada.

It seems most Canadian fans have accepted their fate and are now resorting to hilarious attempts to dissuade Swifties from other countries from buying tickets to the Toronto shows.

“DO NOT TRAVEL TO CANADA FOR THE ERAS TOUR ‼️🚨 it’s very cold and scary especially in november,” tweeted one fan. “You will get eaten by polar bears and you’ll have to ride on a moose to the stadium because we don’t have cars yet.”

Others chimed in.

But it looks like some fans won’t be deterred.

If this is any indication, ticket sale day is going to be crazy.

