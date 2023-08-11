Cruel Winter: Canadian Swifties come up with hilarious outfits for Eras Tour

Canadians’ prayers were finally answered when Taylor Swift announced Eras Tour dates in Canada last week.

Millions of Swifties fought in what some have dubbed “The Great War,” clamouring to nab a coveted seat at Rogers Centre for the six Toronto dates in November.

While many Canadian fans had a “horrible experience” with the presale after being left on the waitlist, there were also plenty of success stories.

Those lucky fans no longer have to worry about securing passes and can now move on to planning the fun part — Eras Tour outfits.

However, we all know how chilly Toronto gets in November. Thankfully, many Canadian fans are already posting outfit ideas on TikTok — and they’re inspired by the classic childhood Halloweens in Canada.

“It’s okay, Canadian Halloween has prepared me for this,” reads one TikToker’s caption.

Because it’s so cold, wearing your costume over the puffiest parka you own has been a quintessential part of celebrating Halloween as a Canadian kid. The look is usually complete with a toque, ear muffs, gloves, and boots that make your feet stink by the end of the night.

And these Swifties slayed with what you could call “Back to November” Eras Tour outfits.

There were also plenty of ideas in the comments. For a milder November, one person suggested going with Folklore aesthetics. Perhaps a “Cardigan”?

One fan says she’s fine freezing to death to “serve ‘Fearless’ era chic.”

If you’re one of the unlucky Swifties who has yet to secure a ticket, this upcoming sale will give you one more chance.

What will you be wearing to the Eras Tour?