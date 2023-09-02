Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is already breaking ticket sale records

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is breaking records at the box office, and it’s not even playing yet.

On Thursday, Swift announced she’d be bringing her wildly popular Eras Tour to big screens across North America starting October 13.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on her social media Thursday morning. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

On Friday, US theatre chain AMC announced that Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour Concert Film “is now a record-breaking movie” as it smashed records for single-day AMC ticket sale revenue.

Thursday’s ticket sales alone raked in USD $25 million (C$33.9 million) in ticket sale revenue, breaking the previous $16.9 million record held by Spiderman: No Way Home in 2021.

AMC said that to recognize the “unprecedented demand,” it will be adding more showtimes.

“During its run at AMC, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at every AMC theatre location in the United States,” stated the theatre chain.

In Canada, Cineplex announced it would be playing the Eras Tour film at 150 theatres across the country on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Tickets are currently available on Cineplex’s website. Even the prices reference Swift’s work, beginning at $13.13 (13 is Swift’s lucky number) for children and seniors and $19.89 (referencing her fifth studio album and birthyear) for standard tickets.

“Not only did it shatter all concert sales records, but it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more,” stated Cineplex in a release.

“Now Canadians can immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour.”

The movie will also be playing at Landmark Cinemas in Canada. Daily Hive has reached out for more information.

