Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is coming to Cineplex this fall

Cineplex has announced that it will play Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film in its 150 Canadian theatres beginning this fall.

The film will span two hours and 45 minutes. It is unclear if it will be screened for a limited time, but we know the first screening is scheduled for October 13.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on her social media Thursday morning. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Many Canadians could not get tickets for the Eras Tour concert dates due to technical errors, being waitlisted and exorbitantly high ticket prices on reseller websites.

But the good news is tickets to the Eras Tour concert film are now available on Cineplex’s website. Even the prices reference Swift’s work, beginning at $13.13 for children and seniors and $19.89 for standard tickets.

“Standard upcharges for premium experiences will apply, and no passes will be accepted,” Cineplex stated.

The tour saw over three million attendees during the first leg of its US run.

“Not only did it shatter all concert sales records, but it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more,” states Cineplex. “Now Canadians can immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour.”