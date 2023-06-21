A Member of Parliament from Alberta is taking his fight to get Taylor Swift to tour in Canada to Parliament Hill, saying he will file an official grievance over the issue.

Conservative MP for Edmonton Riverbend Matt Jeneroux tweeted on Wednesday, “I don’t know how one files an official grievance in 🇨🇦 Parliament, but consider it filed.”

I don’t know how one files an official grievance in 🇨🇦 Parliament, but @HoCChamber consider it filed. #cdnpoli #TaylorSwiftErasTour https://t.co/r4SB3hucC0 — Matt Jeneroux (@jeneroux) June 21, 2023

Jeneroux has also gathered the support of other Members of Parliament in his battle to have the “Anti-Hero” singer drop some dates in Canada.

I have no idea how this works, but I’ll second this grievance from @jeneroux if you even can do that. We got you, Swifties. #cdnpoli https://t.co/AHmYwFSnYX — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) June 21, 2023

You might also like: "Taylor Swift law" being proposed by Brazil over scalpers and the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift drops massive amount of new international dates for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift snubs Canada in new Eras Tour dates and fans are not alright

Earlier this week, Swift sent fans around the world into a frenzy announcing a slew of international tour dates; however, Canada was left out of the fun. It’s a cruel summer for the Canadian Swifties.