MP to file an "official grievance" over Taylor Swift skipping Canada on Eras Tour

Jun 21 2023, 11:02 pm
A Member of Parliament from Alberta is taking his fight to get Taylor Swift to tour in Canada to Parliament Hill, saying he will file an official grievance over the issue.

Conservative MP for Edmonton Riverbend Matt Jeneroux tweeted on Wednesday, “I don’t know how one files an official grievance in 🇨🇦 Parliament, but consider it filed.”

Jeneroux has also gathered the support of other Members of Parliament in his battle to have the “Anti-Hero” singer drop some dates in Canada.

Earlier this week, Swift sent fans around the world into a frenzy announcing a slew of international tour dates; however, Canada was left out of the fun. It’s a cruel summer for the Canadian Swifties.

