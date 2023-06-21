A Member of Parliament from Alberta is taking his fight to get Taylor Swift to tour in Canada to Parliament Hill, saying he will file an official grievance over the issue.
Conservative MP for Edmonton Riverbend Matt Jeneroux tweeted on Wednesday, “I don’t know how one files an official grievance in 🇨🇦 Parliament, but consider it filed.”
I don’t know how one files an official grievance in 🇨🇦 Parliament, but @HoCChamber consider it filed. #cdnpoli #TaylorSwiftErasTour https://t.co/r4SB3hucC0
— Matt Jeneroux (@jeneroux) June 21, 2023
Jeneroux has also gathered the support of other Members of Parliament in his battle to have the “Anti-Hero” singer drop some dates in Canada.
I have no idea how this works, but I’ll second this grievance from @jeneroux if you even can do that.
We got you, Swifties. #cdnpoli https://t.co/AHmYwFSnYX
— Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) June 21, 2023
Joint seconding this one @jeneroux for my two #Swifies at home – let’s get UC!#cdnpoli #TaylorSwiftErasTour https://t.co/j5Ql4VBFNU
— Ya’ara Saks יערה זקס (@YaaraSaks) June 21, 2023
Earlier this week, Swift sent fans around the world into a frenzy announcing a slew of international tour dates; however, Canada was left out of the fun. It’s a cruel summer for the Canadian Swifties.