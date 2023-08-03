Taylor Swift gifts over $55M in bonuses to workers on massive Eras Tour

After rumours swirled about Taylor Swift bringing the Eras Tour to Canada, it was finally confirmed Thursday morning.

Canadian Swifties’ “Wildest Dreams” have come true with six tour dates slated for Toronto in November 2024.

So far, fans in Canada have only been able to live vicariously through social media posts of the massive tour.

The arena shows have been praised for their spectacular theatrics with beautiful set designs, glamorous outfits, dazzling performances from Swift and her dancers, creative lighting effects, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

All of this work being done behind the scenes night after night hasn’t gone unnoticed.

A source told People that Swift recently gifted bonuses totalling over $55 million to all employees on the tour.

Dancers, riggers, sound technicians, catering, and more all got generous bumps in their pay.

Even the truckers hauling the pop star’s equipment across the country got bonuses. According to TMZ, Swift handed $100,000 bonus checks to about 50 truckers before a recent show in Santa Clara, California.

As one of the highest-paid performers in the world, she could definitely be an “Anti-Hero” and not share her wealth.

Luckily for her team, she’s a certified “Lover.”

This good press is the opposite of what another megastar has been experiencing lately.

Lizzo has been facing allegations of harassment and weight shaming, which she denied in a statement on Thursday.