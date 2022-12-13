Couldn't get Taylor Swift tickets? Ticketmaster is giving fans a second chance

If you’re one of the Taylor Swift fans who couldn’t cop a ticket for The Eras Tour, you could be getting a second chance.

Ticketmaster has reportedly begun releasing additional concert tickets through its Verified Fan program, reported Billboard.

On Monday morning, an unknown number of fans who signed up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale were notified by email that they would be getting another shot.

This comes after chaotic presales and public sales for the tour left millions of Swifties empty-handed last month.

Many who signed up for the Ticketmaster presale were locked out when shows went on sale due to a crushing demand for concert seats.

“Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase two tickets to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” reads the email obtained by Billboard.

“You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets.”

The notification also apologizes for the difficulties experienced by fans and says that Swift’s team actually asked Ticketmaster to create this “additional opportunity” for people to buy tickets.

The ticket distribution company says invitations for this additional opportunity will be issued on a staggered basis by tour date in each city.

The note adds that the ticket purchasing window will start sometime before December 23.

The Swift ticket sale fiasco went on for weeks. It culminated when Ticketmaster cancelled public sales for Swift’s tour in November due to “high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

Some fans have banned together to sue the company for “unlawful conduct,” accusing the ticket giant of intentional deception, fraud, price fixing, antitrust violations, and more.

Even Swift herself was pissed off at Ticketmaster.

The Grammy Award-winning artist posted a message in her Instagram stories on November 19, sharing her thoughts on the fallout from her tour’s ticket sales.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she said.