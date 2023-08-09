"Slap in the face": Canadian Taylor Swift fans miss LA concert due to Flair Airlines' toilets

Imagine spending thousands of dollars to see Taylor Swift in concert, and your hopes and dreams get crushed because of a mechanical issue with some toilets on your Flair Airlines flight.

That was precisely the ordeal for Belva Li and her friends.

Li spoke with Daily Hive about the unfortunate details of the concert that never was.

A Flair Airlines flight was scheduled to leave Vancouver, BC, for Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, and the Swift concert was later that night.

The plane took off “somewhat on time” but landed back in Vancouver two hours later.

“Flair said it was a mechanical issue with the toilets,” Li told Daily Hive.

Li and her friends stayed in the cabin for over three hours.

“It was not well ventilated and stuffy, and eventually they let us out, 15 people at a time to use the washroom.”

The group was told to wait outside the plane for another four hours. The flight was pushed back, and passengers were told that it would take off soon, but eventually, the flight was outright cancelled. Initially, the group was told fixing the toilet would only take 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, due to the issues with the flight, the group ended up missing the concert.

Li stated that the group was “really devastated.”

“We paid a lot of money for our Taylor Swift tickets and ended up missing the concert. We knew Flair had its risks.”

What added to the frustration was that the plane had flown halfway to LA before returning.

“By then, we didn’t have time to book a new flight.”

Li and her friends spent over $2,000 each for the Swift tickets and nearly $700 for plane tickets.

Regarding compensation, Li said Flair gave the passengers $10 meal vouchers that didn’t work at most of the restaurants at the airport.

“They also offered complimentary coffee and tea while we were still in the airplane cabin, which was just a slap in the face at that point.”

Ultimately, Li’s group sold the concert tickets “for a small fraction of the price we paid for them.”

We’ve reached out to Flair Airlines for comment.