...Ready for it?: Taylor Swift finally announces Canadian Eras Tour dates

Get ready, Swifties, because Taylor Swift has officially announced her Canadian Eras Tour concert dates.

It’s been a long time coming, with many Swifties up north wondering if they’d be left out in the cold after Swift failed to include any Canadian dates in her latest tour announcements.

Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried his hand at getting Swift to come to Canada.

It looks like she hasn’t forgotten her Canadian fans after all.

Swift has announced six tour dates in Toronto in November 2024.

The singer will grace the Rogers Centre stage on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

It seems like Swift is definitely enchanted by Toronto, as this is her only Canadian stop so far.

But we’ll keep hoping that it’ll be a love story for the rest of the country, and she’ll announce more Canadian Eras Tour dates soon.

Verified fan registration for all shows is open now on taylorswift.com, so run, don’t walk, to her site!