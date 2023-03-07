Are you a newcomer intimidated by tax season? This CRA guide will make filing a breeze

Tax season is here, and it’s a time of chaos for Canadians planning to file. If you’re a newcomer, it can be extra scary to file your taxes for the first time. Just the thought of it is intimidating.

But worry not! The Canada Revenue Agency has released a guide that’ll make understanding Canadian taxes a piece of cake.

Even if you haven’t made any income, you’ll still need to file so you can get benefits and credits you might be eligible to receive. These include:

Goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit

Canada child benefit

child benefit Related federal, provincial or territorial payments

Climate action incentive payment (for residents of eligible provinces )

If you’re having trouble paying for a tax professional, you can head to a free tax clinic near you. These are also available virtually, and you can find out if you’re eligible to take advantage of them here . Depending on whether you qualify for additional help, you can also get in touch with CRA support services here

This year, the deadline to file your 2022 income tax and benefit return is April 30, but since it’s a Sunday, your return will be considered filed on time if the CRA receives it, or it is postmarked, on or before May 1, 2023.

🏠 Self-employed? No problem 👩🏽‍💼

According to the CRA, small business owners and self-employed individuals who have questions about taxes can get in touch with the agency’s liaison officers. They’re not just available during tax season — you can chat with them all year round.

Book an appointment with one here and set up a meeting via telephone or videoconference. It’s totally free and will help you understand your tax obligations and business deductions on a deeper level.

If you’re self-employed — or have a spouse or common-law partner who is self-employed — your filing deadline is June 15. However, if you have balance owing, you should pay by April 30/May 1.

“Filing your return before the respective deadline will allow you to avoid interruptions to any benefit or credit payments you may be entitled to receive,” the CRA said in a statement on Tuesday.

👩‍👧Benefits and credits 💰

Newcomers can apply for the GST/HST credit, and any related federal, provincial, or territorial programs. If you have kids, you can also apply for the Canada child benefit.

To do so, fill out and send the CRA one of the following forms:

You might be eligible for benefits and credits even if you weren’t a resident of Canada last year. Fill out Form RC151 the year you became a resident of Canada, but include the amount of income you earned before you became a resident of Canada on Form RC66SCH and Form RC151 .

Call the benefits inquiries service at 1-800-387-1193 for all your questions, or head to the Newcomers to Canada web page.

💳 Direct deposit and filing online 👩🏽‍💻

Registering for direct deposit and filing online will make your life a lot easier.

Once you have filed and received your notice of assessment (NOA), register for My Account at My Account for Individuals . It’s the fastest and easiest way to view and manage your tax and benefit information online. You can also use it to:

Track the status of your return and refund

Apply for benefits and credits

Update your address

Receive email notifications

Make a payment

View your NOA or reassessment

You can register for My Business Account if you own a business.

E-returns are processed in as few as two weeks. The CRA says that individuals who file online and are registered for direct deposit may get their refund in as little as eight business days. The service standard to process paper returns is within eight weeks of receipt.

🤷🏽‍♀️ Never filed a return before? Try Netfile 💻

You can file online using Netfile-certified tax software or through a tax preparer. To be eligible, you must have a date of entry into Canada during the tax year you are filing for. Additionally, you must have one of the following:

A valid social insurance number (SIN);

A temporary social insurance number; or

A temporary tax number (TTN).

Double-check everything to ensure the CRA has your correct information. Update your address if you’ve moved. If dealing with things online isn’t your beat, you can download or order a copy of the T1 income tax package online at Get a T1 income tax package .

📝 Done filing? Here’s what happens next 🙌🏾

Once your return has been assessed by the CRA, you’ll receive your NOA. It’ll include the date your tax return was checked, along with details about your refunds, credits, or the amount you owe. More details about post-filing processes are available here.

🤦🏽‍♂️ Made a mistake? You’re only human 💁🏽‍♂️

Tax season is stressful, and errors can be made. If you forgot to include information or made a mistake on your return, wait until you get your NOA from the CRA. Once you receive your NOA, there are several options for you to change your return on the How to change a return web page.

Once you file a return and receive your NOA, you can register for My Account .

👀 Beware of scams 👀

The CRA’s scams and fraud page provides information on the ways that the CRA may contact you, including by phone, email, mail, and text message.

Monitor your CRA accounts regularly to flag any suspicious activity. To ensure your account is safe and secure, check out this guide here.

Don’t want to read all that? Check out the CRA’s video guide for newcomers . It’s available in 13 different languages: Arabic, Cantonese, English, Farsi, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Ukrainian, and Urdu.



Good luck and have a buttery-smooth tax season!