CRA has "no plans" to extend tax deadline despite threat of workers strike

With the possibility of 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers going on strike, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has decided that there will be no changes to the tax deadline.

In an email to Daily Hive, the CRA stated, “There are no plans to extend the T1 tax filing deadlines, as a potential strike in no way impedes the ability of Canadians to file their taxes electronically or on paper.

“Canadians should take steps to ensure their return is filed by May 1, 2023, along with payment for any balance owing.”

The Union of Taxation Employees and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) collectively represent 120,000 federal government workers employed by Treasury Board. According to a statement on the website, members refuse to be “taken for granted” and “won’t fall further behind.”

🚨Strike Alert🚨 We have received strike mandate from members in the Treasury Board bargaining units which collectively represent more than 120,000 federal government workers. We will continue to negotiate and will use all the tools available to us, including a strike. pic.twitter.com/KtQbDshtrp — PSAC-AFPC (@psac_afpc) April 12, 2023



“The cost of living has hit highs we haven’t seen in 40 years, and people are struggling,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president. “Every day, we see that our dollar doesn’t go as far at the grocery store or at the gas pump.”

The final round of negotiations will resume from Monday, April 17, to Thursday, April 20, with the CRA stating that the agency continues to bargain “in good faith” to reach an agreement.

To see how a strike could affect services, check here for updates.