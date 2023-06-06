Memorial for BC mom found dead in Australia condemns domestic violence

A memorial has popped up in a Surrey, BC, park for a Canadian mother who was found dead in her Australian apartment following a domestic dispute report.

Flowers, posters, and photos of 34-year-old Tatiana Dokhotaru were laid at Holland Park in the Vancouver suburb, and a collection of votive candles spelled her name. Passersby stopped to pay their respects.

“Domestic violence must be stopped,” one poster read.

“Australia failed our Canadian sister,” another said.

Dokhotaru was found dead in an apartment in a suburb of Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, May 27, according to 9News Sydney. Police apparently received an emergency call from the building the night before but couldn’t figure out what unit the caller was referring to.

Her former partner, Danny Zayat, was reportedly arrested at the scene.

Amber Heleta, Dokhotaru ‘s longtime friend, told Daily Hive that Dokhotaru was fearless and enjoyed travelling, but her priorities shifted when she had her son.

“That’s all she cared about, raising him right,” Heleta said.

But the alleged abuse Dokhotaru endured was so bad that her son “couldn’t even speak until after three years old.”

Her friend is outraged that the police in Australia didn’t do more to help Dokhotaru.

“I hate that it took this to happen to my friend. It was just her birthday on May 5,” Heleta said. “I go from sending flowers to her to [holding] a piece of stone in a park. It’s not right.”

Dokhotaru grew up on Quadra Island and moved to Surrey as a teenager.

Chris Minns, the premier of the Australian state where Dokhotaru was killed, said he was very concerned about the incident.

“I can understand the public is very worried about a traumatic incident,” he said in a statement. “I want to make sure that we get to the bottom of it.”

Global Affairs Canada confirmed it’s aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Australia and said it’s providing consular assistance to the family.

Dokhotaru’s family is now raising money to fly to Australia and bring her remains back to Canada and create a trust for her four-year-old son.