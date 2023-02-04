NewsReal EstateCanadaUrbanizedWorld NewsCanada

A Look Inside: A historic mansion in France costs a fraction of a Vancouver tear down (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Feb 4 2023, 6:10 pm
Sotheby's International Realty

Your real estate dollars can go a lot further when they aren’t being used in Canada’s most expensive city.

The benchmark price for a detached house in Vancouver is $1,801,300, according to a January 2023 report from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. The cheapest detached houses in Vancouver still cost around a million dollars and need work.

Meanwhile, check out this place on the market for about $795,960. This luxury home for sale in France is a dream.

Built in 1850, this manor castle is a spacious 3,562 square feet with five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms.

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

The property sits on a wooded park about 1.7 hectares large. It’s in Tarbes, France, and it’s closer to Barcelona than Paris.

“Built by Napoleon III’s aide-de-camp, this manor house offers on the ground floor a living room with fireplace, a large dining room with open kitchen, as well as a bedroom en suite,” reads the listing.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a home built by anyone who knew Napoleon III in Vancouver.

The home looks historical and is surrounded by plenty of nature and greenery. There’s not a neighbour in sight, providing plentiful privacy. Outside, there’s a terrace that looks out onto the surrounding countryside.

Let’s take a look inside and see what it’s like to live in a manor castle:

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

There are a ton of original elements like parquet floors and mouldings in the home.

On the first floor, there’s a reception room and an en-suite bedroom. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and a kitchen, all making up an independent apartment.

Grand yet rustic, quirky yet classic, this is an amazing home.

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

While you might want to do a bit of updating, this castle manor is a lot cheaper than buying a detached house in Vancouver.

Would you consider moving to the French countryside for better real estate?

