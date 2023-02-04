A Look Inside: A historic mansion in France costs a fraction of a Vancouver tear down (PHOTOS)

Your real estate dollars can go a lot further when they aren’t being used in Canada’s most expensive city.

The benchmark price for a detached house in Vancouver is $1,801,300, according to a January 2023 report from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. The cheapest detached houses in Vancouver still cost around a million dollars and need work.

Meanwhile, check out this place on the market for about $795,960. This luxury home for sale in France is a dream.

Built in 1850, this manor castle is a spacious 3,562 square feet with five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms.

The property sits on a wooded park about 1.7 hectares large. It’s in Tarbes, France, and it’s closer to Barcelona than Paris.

“Built by Napoleon III’s aide-de-camp, this manor house offers on the ground floor a living room with fireplace, a large dining room with open kitchen, as well as a bedroom en suite,” reads the listing.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a home built by anyone who knew Napoleon III in Vancouver.

The home looks historical and is surrounded by plenty of nature and greenery. There’s not a neighbour in sight, providing plentiful privacy. Outside, there’s a terrace that looks out onto the surrounding countryside.

Let’s take a look inside and see what it’s like to live in a manor castle:

There are a ton of original elements like parquet floors and mouldings in the home.

On the first floor, there’s a reception room and an en-suite bedroom. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and a kitchen, all making up an independent apartment.

Grand yet rustic, quirky yet classic, this is an amazing home.

While you might want to do a bit of updating, this castle manor is a lot cheaper than buying a detached house in Vancouver.

Would you consider moving to the French countryside for better real estate?