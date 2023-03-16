Canadian sports broadcaster Tara Slone puts sexist tweet on blast

Canadian sports broadcaster Tara Slone is not one to take sexist tweets lying down.

The former Sportsnet host, who left the network last year, put one man’s tweet on blast for telling her to “stick to women’s sports like the WNBA.”

“Don’t care about your opinion,” the tweet reads. “This is a man’s game and unfortunately, women try and make comments about these actions and no one cares.”

Her reply?

“Another day, another ______,” she tweeted Thursday morning, letting people fill in the blanks with their preferred insults.

Followers came to her defence in the replies.

“The good news is… you get to be you and, sadly, he ‘gets’ to be him,” said one fan.

“Something tells me he has no friends,” added another.

The former Hometown Hockey co-host, who now works as a host for the NHL’s San Jose Sharks and NBC Sports, is not one to shy away from calling people out.

Last year, Slone shared her thoughts on Don Cherry after his name came up again in conversation on social media, and she didn’t hold back.

Slone said that she likes Cherry as a person, but added that he is a bigot that shouldn’t be given a national platform. And certainly, he shouldn’t be looked at as a hockey or political leader.

Slone began with Sportsnet primarily on the Hometown Hockey program in 2014 after a career at Breakfast Television Calgary as well as a two-decade career as a musician, best known for her time as the lead singer of the band Joydrop.

With files from Adam Laskaris and Rob Williams