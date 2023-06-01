The tallest condo in Canada is coming to Ontario but it's not in Toronto

A new skyscraper currently in the works for Southern Ontario is slated to become the tallest condo building in the entire country if developers manage to make it happen as planned.

The striking 77-storey, 224-metre-high tower will house a staggering 962 residential units and would become the loftiest building in its city if completed fast enough, reshaping the skyline as we know it and providing stunning 360-degree views of the area.

But surprisingly, this mammoth project is not being launched in condo-dense downtown Toronto, but in its touristy sibling some two hours to the south.

Dubbed 77 Niagara, the development hailing from Fugiel International Group and Chamberlain Architects will rise out of the central Fallsview district of Niagara Falls near the corner of Stanley Avenue and Robinson Street, a stone’s throw away from the ever-buzzing Clifton Hill.

And while the new build may not end up being the most towering highrise in Canada based on floor count — beat out by the 79-storey Aura at Yonge and Gerrard, which has condos plus multiple commercial floors — it will be the most soaring building that is solely residential (apart from the ground level).

Aside from this impressive title, it will also have some other very unique design features, such as a sudden curve midway up the structure that will be accentuated by lighting on the edges and rooftop.

The top half of the condo will thus be visibly shifted from the bottom, echoing the swelling wave design on the six-storey podium below that masks an above-ground parking garage.

A few other huge complexes have also been proposed for the area as of late — namely a dramatic 72-storey hotel, condo and entertainment centre at 6609 Stanley Avenue and a trio of condo and hotel towers just down the street.

There’s no word yet on when work on 77 Niagara could start, but it is already making a name for itself as the nation’s (future) highest all-condo edifice.