Sicilian villa for sale costs the same as an average Vancouver home

Why settle for a Vancouver special when you can get a secluded luxury Italian villa for about the same price?

Listed for €895,000, or about CAD 1,294,975 – about the average cost of a detached house in Vancouver, this place is giving White Lotus Season 2 energy with bright sun, olive trees, and sparkling blue water.

It is near Noto, a breathtaking UNESCO World Heritage Site in Sicily, Italy.

One of the biggest selling points of this home is the pool. This beauty is 10 metres by five metres, and olive trees surround it.

Outside, there’s plenty of terracing to create outdoor dining and entertaining spaces. There are many shady areas, hammocks, and a big barbeque to enjoy outdoor living.

It’s also a green property, with its own water source and energy source, thanks to photovoltaic solar panels.

In the four corners of the home, you’ll find spacious bedrooms. They share two family bathrooms, and the primary bedroom has its own ensuite.

Inside, an open planned space accommodates a well-equipped kitchen, a dining area with an eight-seater table, and comfy sofas looking out over the garden towards the sea, according to the listing.

It has double-height ceilings and polished concrete floors. With thick, insulated walls and white plaster, it’s cool in the summer but warm in the winter.

Would you want to live in this beautiful Italian villa?