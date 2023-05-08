Taco Bell is hiring for hundreds of roles across Canada right now

Get your resume ready because Taco Bell has just announced that it’s looking to fill more than 400 roles at nearly 40 locations across Canada as the company plans to hire staff for existing and new restaurants in 2023.

“Taco Bell is always on the hunt for team members who have a friendly, positive, and helpful attitude and are excited to embark on or continue a career at Taco Bell,” reads the release.

The Mexican-inspired fast-food chain currently has openings for both part-time and full-time positions. It’s offering “a variety of roles, including service champions, food production, managers, and shift supervisors.”

For team members, duties include greeting customers, prepping and cooking products, packing orders, taking orders, and processing payments.

It’s the ideal place to apply if you’re looking to start your first job at Taco Bell or “stay with the brand for longer-term career growth,” according to the release.

For the third year, the company is hosting hiring parties on May 11 with free food and on-the-spot interviews. So far, the one-day event has only been announced for participating Ontario locations.

In January, the fast-food chain announced that it’s expanding to open more restaurants, doubling the number of locations across Canada with an additional 200 locations in the next eight years.

Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada’s largest restaurant operators, makes the expansion possible.

Those interested in applying can check here for more information.

With files from Hanna McLean