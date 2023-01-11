NewsTravel DealsCanadaMappedTravelCanada

One day only: Ultra-low-cost airline Swoop is having a HUGE sale

Jan 11 2023, 5:01 pm
One day only: Ultra-low-cost airline Swoop is having a HUGE sale
Swoop/Facebook

Low-cost Canadian airline Swoop has an incredible sale going on right now, and you won’t want to miss out.

The carrier is offering 60% off base fares across all its Canadian flight routes, including Toronto, Ottawa, Kelowna, Victoria, Halifax, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and more.

If you want to visit friends and family in the States, avail 40% off on all US base fares. Swoop’s US destinations include Las Vegas, Orlando, Mesa, and Fort Lauderdale.

Oh, but it doesn’t end there. For those hoping to have fun in the sun, there are also discounted fares for Mexico and the Caribbean — a sweet 30%.

Visit Punta Cana, Cancun, Montego Bay, Kingston, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Varadero, and more.

Use the code TRAVEL when booking your flight to take advantage of these deals. Book before midnight on January 11.

The offer is valid for all travel between February 1 and June 28, 2023.

Are you ready to take off? ✈️

