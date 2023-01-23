Sale alert: Swoop is offering major discounts on Canadian and US flights

Ultra-low-cost Canadian airline Swoop is ringing in the Lunar New Year with tons of heavily discounted flights.

The carrier is offering 40% off base fares across all its Canadian flight routes, which include Toronto, Ottawa, Kelowna, Victoria, Halifax, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and more.

But if you want to visit friends and family in the States, avail 30% off on all US base fares. Swoop’s US destinations include Las Vegas, Orlando, Mesa, and Fort Lauderdale.

#HappyLunarNewYear We’re celebrating with 40% off domestic base fares and 30% off U.S. and international base fares* Use #PromoCode LUNAR. *Limited seats available, book by Jan 29 for travel dates April 13 to June 28, 2023. Restrictions apply ➡️ https://t.co/RNFOm2bZkT pic.twitter.com/cr5o0Nk9xH — FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) January 22, 2023

Simply use promo code LUNAR when you book your journey on Swoop.

Buy your tickets by January 30 to take advantage of the sale, which is valid on travel dates between April 13 and June 28, 2023.

If you need help planning your trips, Daily Hive published a vacation calendar made by Frank Recruitment Group last week. It can help Canadians maximize their vacation time for the 2023 year by strategically booking trips around long weekends and holidays.

Here’s how you can double up your vacation days during the valid sale months outlined by Swoop.

April

Newfoundland and Labrador residents can enjoy an extended end to the month for Saint George’s Day this year. The Monday following Saint George’s Day, April 23, is a holiday. Leave for your trip on Friday, April 21, and book off the whole upcoming week.

That’s nine days off for the price of four.

May

You might be interested in this one if you live in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, NWT, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, or Yukon. Monday, May 22, is a bank holiday. Book the rest of the week off early and enjoy an extended vacay.

June

National Indigenous Peoples Day is on Wednesday, June 21. If you’re in the NWT or Yukon, you might get away with a nine-day vacation if you book off the Monday and Tuesday before National Indigenous Peoples Day and the Thursday and Friday after it.

Check out the full calendar here to plan your summer travel without losing too many vacation days.

Happy flying!