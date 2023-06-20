Ultra-low-cost airline Swoop is throwing a "B-day sale-a-bration!"

Ultra-low-cost airline Swoop has an incredible sale going on right now, and you have three days to snag a deal.

The carrier is offering 30% off base fares across all scheduled routes.

The sale starts Tuesday, June 20, which marks five years since Swoop’s inaugural flight from Hamilton to Abbotsford and five years of Swoop’s ultra-low-cost service to Canadians.

“We’re proud to celebrate this occasion with even more affordable ultra-not-expensive flights across our network,” the airline said in a statement.

The sale will last from Tuesday, June 20 to Friday, June 23, for flights taking off from September 6 to October 28 this year, excluding blackouts.

This month, Canada’s second-largest airline WestJet announced that its subsidiary, Swoop, is meeting its end soon after a collective bargaining agreement was ratified between WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

However, Swoop will still operate the remainder of its published schedule and added, “We’ve got a summer full of ultra-not-expensive flights to look forward to.”

To book your flight with this latest travel deal, use the code: FIVEYRS.

Happy flying!