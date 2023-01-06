Sunwing cancels flights across Canada to Mazatlan amid drug cartel violence

Sunwing says out of an abundance of caution it has cancelled all departing flights to Mazatlan, Mexico, amid drug cartel violence in the country.

Canada issued a travel advisory for Mexico amid widespread violence in Sinaloa State after the arrest of drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán-López, son of El Chapo.

The government is warning travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the country after an Aeromexico plane headed from Culiacán, Sinaloa, to Mexico City was hit by gunfire Thursday morning.

Sunwing said on Friday afternoon that all flights departing to Mazatlan would be cancelled from Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna and Vancouver.

In consultation with government and out of an abundance of caution, we’re cancelling today’s southbound departures to Mazatlán, affecting flights from Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna & Vancouver. — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) January 6, 2023

“Impacted customers with cancelled southbound departures will receive a full refund to their original form of payment (no action required), processed within 30 days,” Sunwing added in another tweet.

Sunwing also said in light of the cancellations, all of its flights from Mazatlan have been impacted by further delays.

In light of the government advisory for Mazatlan & resulting cancellation of today’s southbound departures, today’s northbound return flights have been impacted by further delays. — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) January 6, 2023

“For our existing customers in destination, recovery flights are currently being scheduled & revised travel times will be communicated shortly,” the airline added.

According to the BBC, Ovidio was captured in Culiacán, Sinaloa, and was flown to Mexico City on Thursday. The clash between authorities and the cartel has resulted in the death of 10 soldiers and 19 suspects.