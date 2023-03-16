More than 18,000 Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blankets are being recalled across Canada because of the “potential fire risk.”

The recall includes blankets with the model number 32810027.

“They were sold with detachable controllers and in the following colours: ivory, beige, light green, light blue, dark blue, burgundy, dark grey, light grey, and grey violet. The Sunbeam logo and model number 32810027 are printed on the wash label affixed to the blanket,” reads the government recall.

According to the Government of Canada recall page, 18,221 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and approximately 43,000 units were sold in the United States.

At this point, “the company has received seven reports of incidents and no reports of injuries in Canada. In the United States, the company has received 13 reports of incidents and no reports of injuries.”

If you have one of the affected products, you’re being told to “unplug the recalled blankets and contact Star Elite for a full refund.”

You’ll be asked to complete the online recall registration form available at www.sunbeamhome.com/en/support/product-recall and to destroy the blanket.

If you have one, you can cut the power cord at the plug, marking an “X” with permanent marker on the wash label and sending the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed blanket.

The blankets were sold from September 2022 to January 2023.