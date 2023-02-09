Something strange is happening around the sun, which has given space scientists cause for pause and observation.

Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather physicist, shared a video on Twitter taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory last week.

“Talk about Polar Vortex!” she tweeted, excited at the prospect of understanding more about the sun’s “atmospheric dynamics.”

Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun’s atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated! pic.twitter.com/1SKhunaXvP — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) February 2, 2023

In response to the tweet, one person suggested that end times were nigh.

Matthew 24: 29 comes to mind. People need to pick up their bible and realize we are in the last days and turn to God through Jesus Christ. — Carlos Merlos (@DesdeEUaSV) February 7, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the analysis over at space.com is slightly different and doesn’t involve Jesus Christ, who is the son, not the sun.

Space.com calls the sight an unprecedented vortex, spotted around the sun’s north pole while suggesting the discovery has scientists excited. The phenomenon’s root cause occurs every 11 years, but scientists haven’t seen it form “such a polar whirlwind until now.”

Space.com adds that an upcoming solar mission by the European Space Agency might shed some light on “this odd phenomenon.”

It doesn’t sound like the strange happenings at the sun are anything you need to worry about for now.