Something strange and unprecedented is happening around the sun (VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Feb 9 2023, 8:03 pm
NASA | @TamithaSkov/Twitter

Something strange is happening around the sun, which has given space scientists cause for pause and observation.

Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather physicist, shared a video on Twitter taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory last week.

“Talk about Polar Vortex!” she tweeted, excited at the prospect of understanding more about the sun’s “atmospheric dynamics.”

In response to the tweet, one person suggested that end times were nigh.

Unsurprisingly, the analysis over at space.com is slightly different and doesn’t involve Jesus Christ, who is the son, not the sun.

Space.com calls the sight an unprecedented vortex, spotted around the sun’s north pole while suggesting the discovery has scientists excited. The phenomenon’s root cause occurs every 11 years, but scientists haven’t seen it form “such a polar whirlwind until now.”

Space.com adds that an upcoming solar mission by the European Space Agency might shed some light on “this odd phenomenon.”

It doesn’t sound like the strange happenings at the sun are anything you need to worry about for now.

