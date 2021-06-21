14-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

She’s only 14 years old, but Summer McIntosh has qualified for the Summer Olympics.

The Toronto teen won the women’s 200-metre freestyle final at the Canadian Olympic swimming trials on Sunday, beating out Penny Oleksiak with a time of 1:56.19. That result means that McIntosh has now qualified to be nominated for Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympics next month. Oleksiak, who won four Olympic medals at Rio 2016, including a gold in the 100-metre freestyle, had previously already earned a spot on the team.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m just speechless,” McIntosh said after the race, according to the Canadian Olympic Committee’s website. “It’s been a crazy year for everyone. I’m just really happy.”

Summer has come ☀️🥇 14-year-old Summer McIntosh comes first in the 200m freestyle and meets the Olympic A time standard 🇨🇦

McIntosh’s time was the fastest-ever by a 15-and-under swimmer. Born in 2006, McIntosh doesn’t turn 15 until August.