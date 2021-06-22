This summer job will pay you $20,000 to travel across Canada

If you’re into camping, or glamping, and the great outdoors, this new summer job might just be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Hipcamp is seeking out one Canadian with personality and social media skills for an epic cross-country adventure.

It also pays exceptionally well.

Hipcamp, the worlds largest provider of outdoor stays launched in Canada recently, and this campaign serves as a way to boost it.

“We wanted to launch in Canada in a big way,” said Hipcamp CEO Alyssa Ravasio in an email to Daily Hive. “We fell in love with the idea of offering one lucky Canadian the paid opportunity to adventure across the country and experience some of the best outdoor stays Canada has to offer.”

So they’re launching a contest that would see the winner receive $20,000 to travel 4000 miles across the country in 40 days.

They’re calling it Canada’s best summer job.

Attention Canada: Enter to win Hipcamp’s Best Summer Job in Canada contest! Spend 40 days this summer adventuring across the country, camping & glamping at our best spots & documenting your experience along the way. https://t.co/gfHL1ufbeG — Hipcamp (@Hipcamp) June 21, 2021

The lucky camper will just be required to blog, or vlog as they visit Hipcamp’s most popular outdoor destinations.

Candidates are encouraged to push their cause on social media to get the most votes to be the winner of the contest.

Hipcamp thankfully did the math, and making $20,000 over 40 days equates to $62.50 an hour based on an 8-hour day.

The winner of the contest will be announced on August 2, with the the job starting later that month.

Interested applicants can apply here.