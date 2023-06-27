Summer is officially upon us, and that means a change up in beauty routine. This year, we’re all about hydrated skin, a dewy glow, and healthy, luscious locks. Here’s a round-up of our must-have beauty products for the season.

Rhode Beauty’s Glazing Milk

Our absolute summer must-have. Hailey Bieber’s buzzy skincare brand Rhode nearly broke TikTok with her latest release, the Glazing Milk ($44). The ceramide-rich facial essence gives skin that perfect glow finish while also working to keep you hydrated through a summer heatwave.

Laniege’s Lip Sleeping Mask

Laniege’s cult-fave Lip Sleeping Mask comes in two summer-ready flavors: the Pink Lemonade Swirl ($30) and limited-edition Mango ($29) to keep your pout nourished and plump with Vitamin C, berry fruit complex, and coconut oil, which locks in moisture. This isn’t just an evening routine item, either: layer it over a liner for a glossy daytime look, or apply it before lipstick to prevent dried-out lips later in the day. Available at Sephora.

Dior’s Le Baume

This newly released balm from Dior is not only summer’s chicest beauty accessory but also an effective multi-tasker. Infused with madecassoside centella asiatica, also known as a miracle healing plant, along with shea butter and hyaluronic acid, Dior’s Le Baume ($75) can be used for hands, lips, and body. Best of all this sleek, pebbled-shaped compact (which features Dior’s signature motif) can slip into a pocket, small purse, or tote for on-the-go use.

Dermalogica’s Porescreen SPF40

SPF should be worn year-round, especially during the sunny summer months. We’re loving Dermalogica’s latest formulation, the Porescreen SPF40, which protects your skin while delivering other benefits. The Porescreen can also act as a primer, creating a blur-like effect thanks to a slight tint for a ‘gram-ready complexion (no filter needed).

Essie’s Skinny Dip

A short, neutral nail is the manicure of summer thanks to Sofia Richie Grainge. The newly married Chanel muse revealed her go-to shade was Essie’s nude pink Skinny Dip ($14.99) in a recent Instagram post, and the #SofiaRichieEffect was in full force once again. “Loving a neutral nail,” she wrote on her stories on June 6, adding, “this two coats of ESSIE Skinny Dip.”

Beauty Counter’s Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer

Heavy foundations are no bueno during the warmer months — so we usually swap out for a lighter option. Beauty Counter’s Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer ($49.60) is a unique skincare and makeup blend, with lightweight coverage to keep your skin looking even while also protecting with Mineral SPF20. The formula includes black currant seed oil and vitamin C for extra moisture and a luminous effect throughout the day.

ELF’s Halo Glow Beauty Wands

Contouring can add that little bit of oomph to an evening look, even if you’re still sticking to the tinted moisturizer. ELF has certainly proved itself in the complexion category, and it’s done it again with the budget-friendly Halo Glow Beauty Wand ($12) which sculpts like magic thanks to the cushion-top applicator. The squalene-infused formula also assists with hydration. Comes in five shades: Fair/Light, Light/Medium, Medium/Tan, Tan/Deep, Deep/Rich.

Hermès Poudre d’Orfevre Face & Illuminating Powder

The holy grail of highlighters. This golden powder isn’t just a beautiful compact to look at (the powder is also embossed with Hermès signature ex-libris), it’s also a wickedly wonderful formula that adds light to all the right places. Your cheekbones won’t want to live without the Hèrmes Poudre d’Orfevre Face & Illuminating Powder ($127) year-round, but this one is also a fantastic add on the shoulders or décolletage during the summer months.

Radford Beauty’s Fix The Face Mask

Toronto’s Victoria Radford created Radford Beauty to be the “antidote to confusion” in the skincare space. The results-focused label has a few rockstar items, including the convenient Fix sheet face masks ($13/one, $53/five) to help with everything from dehydration, breakouts, and dullness using a restorative hydrogel mask. Nars After Glow Liquid Blush Keeping with the light makeup theme, the Nars After Glow Liqud Blush ($39) offers a natural-looking hint of color with its silky liquid formula. Blends with no streaking thanks to the lightweight formula that is also transfer-resistant. This blush has some skincare adds too, including Vitamin E and vegan collagen, along with sodium hyaluronate to help with hydration.

Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener

This will take you well beyond summer. The Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener ($699.99) is the latest release from the tech-forward company that has been killing it in the hair styling space in recent years. Take wet hair right to dry while simultaneously straightening with this time-saving tool. Controlled airflow thanks to the precision jets also mitigates hair damage while still delivering a smooth and shiny straight style.

Daily Practice Eye Revive Cleanser

The Daily Practice Eye Revive cleanser ($33) not only removes makeup, but it also hydrates and brightens around the area (something we could all use year-round). The formula is also geared towards eye health, soothing and protecting against eye irritation. Bonus: it’s safe to use on lash extensions.

Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Dry Shampoo Powder

Keep oil bay during the sweaty season. Oribe’s Serene Scalp Oil Control Dry Shampoo Powder ($46) is perfect to use between washes to reduce excess sebum as well as absorb product buildup, dirt, and more. Also contains mango leaf extract for a healthy scalp.

Bondi Sands Tinted Skin Perfector Gradual Tanning Lotion

Get some color before the heatwave (or your next vacation). At this point, tanning beds are so 2000s — and we aren’t even missing them thanks to the Bondi Sands Tinted Skin Perfector Gradual Tanning Lotion ($21). Bronze pigments give skin an instant glow, but will also build up for a gradual tan to get the look without the skin damage.

Fresh Beauty’s Rose Deep Hydration Cream

A solid moisturizer is key for the summer months, especially on a makeup-free day to keep skin looking bouncy and fresh. Fresh Beauty’s Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream ($60) does the trick, delivering 72-hour deep hydration with damask rose extract as a key ingredient to help create that sought-after dewy look.

Maui Moisture’s Lightweight Hydration + Hibiscus Water Shampoo & Conditioner

Keep your hair summer ready with Maui Moisture’s Lightweight Hydration + Hibiscus Water Shampoo and Conditioner ($9.99/ea). Strands won’t be weighed down with this formula, which includes watermelon, passion fruit, and hibiscus water. Available at Shopper’s Drug Mart.



Parissa’s Ultra Soothe Oil & Ingrown Rescue Kit

Hair removal is a given this season, but all that waxing, threading, shaving, and tweezing can also wreak havoc on the skin. Keep those areas smooth with Parissa’s Ultra Soothe Oil ($21), which helps prevent irritation with restorative essential oils. The brand’s Ingrown Rescue Kit ($28) is another good one to keep on hand to assist with inflamed skin with their Ingrown Rescue Soap, Exfoliating Konjac Sponge, and the soothing oil for a whole routine.

Maison Margiela’s Replica: Beach Walk