"Thank you for the last 27 years": Canadian band Sum 41 announces breakup, final tour

May 8 2023, 8:39 pm
Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock

Canadian rock band Sum 41 is splitting up after 27 years of service to pop-punk.

The iconic band started out in Ajax, Ontario. On Monday morning, they announced their breakup in a tweet.

“We are forever grateful to our fans old and new, who have supported us in every way,” the band told followers.

In 1996, Sum 41 started out as a NOFX cover band. Their tracks “In Too Deep” and “Fat Lip” remain a staple on rock radio stations around the world.

Most recently, the band comprised Deryck Whibley, Tom Thacker, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, and Frank Zummo. Only frontman Deryck Whibley remains from the band’s original lineup.

Sum 41 says their upcoming ninth studio album, Heaven :x: Hell, will be their last.

They confirmed that the band will be finishing all their current upcoming tour dates. In addition, they announced a worldwide headlining tour as a final celebration of Sum 41.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us,” the band said.

Sum41 fans, known as “skumfuks” after the band’s song of the same name, were devasted by the news of the spilt.

Many took to Twitter to express their gratitude to Sum 41 for their contribution to music and for getting them through tough times.

What is your favourite Sum 41 song? Let us know in the comments.

