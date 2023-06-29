NewsMovies & TVMediaCanada

Canadian broadcaster behind "Sunday Night Sex Show" has died

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Jun 29 2023, 3:46 pm
Canadian broadcaster behind "Sunday Night Sex Show" has died
Still from "Sex with Sue" trailer

Sue Johanson — the woman who taught thousands of Canadians about sex on Sunday nights — has passed away at age 93.

According to the CBC, reps for Johanson confirmed the host of the Sunday Night Sex Show passed away at a long-term care home in Thornhill, Ontario.

Johanson grew up in Ontario and got her start hosting a sex talk show on a rock radio station. That show then made the transition to TV and was soon syndicated nationally.

Her success also extended into the US, with a spinoff called Talk Sex with Sue Johanson. Over the years, she also appeared on late-night talk shows and even guest starred on Degrassi High and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Last year, a documentary was released on Johanson’s rise to fame and career.

Fans remember Sunday nights with Sue

People across the country have been taking to social media to share their memories of Johanson, who appeared in many Canadian homes over the years.

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Media
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.