Canadian broadcaster behind "Sunday Night Sex Show" has died

Sue Johanson — the woman who taught thousands of Canadians about sex on Sunday nights — has passed away at age 93.

According to the CBC, reps for Johanson confirmed the host of the Sunday Night Sex Show passed away at a long-term care home in Thornhill, Ontario.

Johanson grew up in Ontario and got her start hosting a sex talk show on a rock radio station. That show then made the transition to TV and was soon syndicated nationally.

Her success also extended into the US, with a spinoff called Talk Sex with Sue Johanson. Over the years, she also appeared on late-night talk shows and even guest starred on Degrassi High and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Last year, a documentary was released on Johanson’s rise to fame and career.

Fans remember Sunday nights with Sue

People across the country have been taking to social media to share their memories of Johanson, who appeared in many Canadian homes over the years.

Rest in Peace to this queen #suejohanson pic.twitter.com/2Ej7Afd2Ow — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) June 29, 2023

Sue Johanson was for so many people the first person they ever heard speak frankly about sex on TV or radio without any kind of judgment or moralizing. Here she is on Conan in 2006. RIP to a Canadian icon. pic.twitter.com/cOMQxnqIPo — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 29, 2023

Sue Johanson has died at the age of 93.

In 1970, she opened a birth control clinic at Don Mills CI High School, the first of its kind in Canada.

In the 1980s, she started the Sunday Night Sex Show, which moved to TV locally in 1985. It went national in 1996. pic.twitter.com/wd0S1PInkG — Craig Baird – Canadian History Ehx (@CraigBaird) June 29, 2023

Ahhh! Rest in Peace Sue Johanson. She taught me how to love my Penis! pic.twitter.com/s7loy79esS — Mitch D. Hintz (@mitch261) June 29, 2023