"Succession" watchers are still processing the dramatic finale (SPOILERS)

Every Sunday for the last 10 weeks, viewers tuned in to watch the Roy family, a wealthy family of media tycoons, duke it out on HBO’s Emmy Award-winning series Succession.

The show, which stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alan Ruck, drew almost 2.3 million viewers for its season four premiere, according to Variety, proving that people can’t get enough of the ultra-dysfunctional Roy family.

After four expletive-laden seasons of twists and turns, the roller coaster ride finally came to a juddering stop on May 28, and the finale had fans reeling.

Viewers turned to Twitter to express their thoughts on the show’s ending — you know, as one does to process these complicated emotions.

Here’s what people are saying:

just finished watching succession pic.twitter.com/2IiDKyiPcH — LAVA (@kyabevanya) May 29, 2023

that hour and a half of succession pic.twitter.com/E6qOVTpkJ5 — grace (@amandayoungdyke) May 29, 2023

the gall of me having to go to work when I should just be talking about succession — the q stands for quit ur jobs (@itssarahqueue) May 29, 2023

the succession finale destroyed me, which is the highest compliment of which i am capable, and a testament to the sheer force of the story. the sun is setting on television as event, experienced communally at one time, and i can’t think of a better show to guide us home — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) May 29, 2023

The music is an ode to the king, who could sit on the throne only for a few hours—an excellent way to say goodbye to the king’s subjects.#SuccessionHBO #Succession #SuccessionFinalepic.twitter.com/kn6jQwMOZ9 — Muhammad (@NaGuftaBeh) May 29, 2023

watching the siblings play like little kids in their mom’s kitchen vs watching the last 20 minutes of the finale #succession pic.twitter.com/YBZElinLL8 — maria (@klerolajn) May 29, 2023

the pierce family waiting for the roy siblings to venmo them that 10 billion dollars #Succession pic.twitter.com/Q1PUZHWV2q — nicole 🦇 (@romulusroy69) May 29, 2023

I can’t believe I’ve just witnessed the end of both Succession and Barry, and now I just have to… go to work? and act like nothing happened? this is so fucked pic.twitter.com/62BW1rPYNg — rory 𓆏 (@rorywilliams24) May 29, 2023

