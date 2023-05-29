Movies & TVCuratedPop CultureCanada

"Succession" watchers are still processing the dramatic finale (SPOILERS)

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
May 29 2023, 2:17 pm
"Succession" watchers are still processing the dramatic finale (SPOILERS)
HBO | @itssarahqueue/Twitter | @amandayoungdyke/Twitter

Every Sunday for the last 10 weeks, viewers tuned in to watch the Roy family, a wealthy family of media tycoons, duke it out on HBO’s Emmy Award-winning series Succession.

The show, which stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alan Ruck, drew almost 2.3 million viewers for its season four premiere, according to Variety, proving that people can’t get enough of the ultra-dysfunctional Roy family.

After four expletive-laden seasons of twists and turns, the roller coaster ride finally came to a juddering stop on May 28, and the finale had fans reeling.

Viewers turned to Twitter to express their thoughts on the show’s ending — you know, as one does to process these complicated emotions.

Here’s what people are saying:

What did you think of the ending? Let us know in the comments.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ Movies & TV
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.