5 stunning destinations in Korea you have to visit at least once

As autumn — the season synonymous with abundance, prosperity, and captivating scenes settles in — we have new and transformative adventures top of mind.

The gradual reopening of borders and easing of travel restrictions worldwide is fueling our inspiration for trips further afield, which got us thinking about a destination that offers every travel aficionado something special: Korea.

Approximately 17.5 million international travellers visit this Northeast Asia destination every year, and with a long history steeped in tradition and culture, there’s much for visitors to explore and learn. To help you see the magic you can experience in Korea, the Korea Tourism Organization has launched a series: Feel the Rhythm of Korea.

The soundtracks to many of the videos are provided by alternative K-pop band LEENALCHI — while the contemporary dance group Ambiguous Dance Company takes you to beautiful yet distinctly unique must-see spots — in short, fun snippets.

As the capital city of Korea, Seoul is a hub for culture, education, and politics while also being a coveted destination for shopping and entertainment.

When the Ambiguous Dance Company hits the city, the troupe gets moving outside the Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) — the official residence of the president. They venture over to the Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art, home to artworks by Korean and international artists, and find their beat outside and inside the museum.

Do they go to the Deoksugung Palace — a historic site that was once the home to King Seongjong of the Joseon dynasty’s brother — for another dancing session? You bet. Of course, a stop in Seoul wouldn’t be complete without visiting the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid.

The city of Gangneung is located on Korea’s east coast in the incredibly scenic province of Gangwon-do — a year-round haven for outdoor adventure enthusiasts, like the members of the Ambiguous Dance Company.

After touching down in Jeongdongjin Station, a common first stop for visitors who make their way to the city on the sunrise train from Cheongnyangni Station, the dancers bring their rhythm over to Yeongjin Beach, which also happens to be a popular filming location.

As the waves roll in, they dance around (and with) individuals who appear to be mastering their surf skills on the sand. The next attraction you see them at? The BTS Bus Stop, which is followed by Jumunjin Fish Market (and some dancing crabs) before they make a move at the Naksansa Temple overlooking the East Sea — one of the most historic sites in the region.

Suncheon, a city in the South Jeolla province, is known for being a centre for agriculture and industry in Korea. And it’s possible to travel here by train in less than six hours from Gangneung.

In the video, you can admire the natural landscapes of Suncheon while listening to a reinterpretation of the Korean folk song, “Sae Taryeong.” Get a glimpse into the more traditional side of life, where there’s always time to embrace that first sip of your morning coffee.

Filled with lush greenery, the rural Yogok Village is home to farmers who tend to the land surrounded by mountains and enjoy a slower pace of living. A similar atmosphere can be seen in the community-orientated Gusan Village as people gather for a lively party and cook traditional cuisine together.

Busan is bustling with activity, which makes sense since its Korea’s largest port city. That’s why the Ambiguous Dance Company had to check it out, with Gamcheon Culture Village first on their list.

The dancers move their way over to Busan Station (wearing swim goggles, might we add) and then to Bosu-dong Book Street — an alleyway teeming with used bookshops offering literature of all genres and languages. And when they arrive at Haedong Yonggungsa Temple on the coast (which is rare for a temple in Korea as most are in the mountains), a monk even joins in on the movement.

Keeping with the aquatic theme of the video and the city, the dancers skip along the shore at Gwangalli Beach. Stretching over 1.4 kilometres, it’s a great place to relax with a picnic or dance if you feel like it.

Anyone who prefers to vacation somewhere that checks the boxes for big city vibes with the comfort of a rustic lifestyle will find themselves at home in Daegu.

Stars of the Ambiguous Dance Company lead you on a journey to this destination, and you can feel the pace of life with a catchy hip-hop version of the Korean folk song “Kwaejina Ching Ching Nane” playing as the scenes unfold. It all starts at Bukseong Industrial Tools Street, the city’s long-running shopping hub for industries.

The dancers then move through Yakjeon Alley, a centre for traditional natural medicine, with everything from ginseng to herbal teas available for purchase. They adventure past the House of Yi Sang-hwa, the former residence of the famed late poet Yi Sang-hwa and dance down the historical March First Independence Movement Road.

Is there a vintage market stop, too? There is! Gwanmun Vintage Market.

If you’re ready to adventure further from home — with LEENALCHI and the Ambiguous Dance Company — before you visit Korea, check out Season 1 and Season 2 of Feel the Rhythm of Korea on YouTube.