Christmas miracle: Stuffed bunny left at Canadian airport reunited with owner

Amid the travel chaos and mass cancellations at Vancouver International Airport this holiday season, there was a small bit of Christmas magic that reunited a child with their lost toy.

Alberta senator Paula Simons (who goes by @Paulatics on Twitter, what a pun), said her daughter found a forgotten stuffed bunny while she was at YVR on December 21, and shared a photo of it hoping to find its owner.

“Do you know this bunny? This well-loved fren got left behind in the frenzy at the Vancouver airport today,” Simons said.

Do you know this bunny? This well-loved fren got left behind in the frenzy at the Vancouver airport today. My daughter turned Bunny into the #YVR lost & found this evening, after her own flight was cancelled. She’s hoping for a happy ending. (I am too.) #yvrsnow #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/dbahayR8nd — Paula Simons (@Paulatics) December 21, 2022

The daughter dropped the toy off at YVR’s lost and found after her own flight was cancelled, and hoped for a happy ending.

Four days later that happy ending materialized.

YVR replied to Simons, saying staff had located the stuffed animal’s owner, and were in the process of reuniting them with “Bunbun.”

“Thanks to all who helped us make it happen,” the airport tweeted.

Good news! We’ve been in touch with the owner and are in the process of reuniting them with Bunbun. Thanks to all who helped us make it happen. https://t.co/lklF4kGFG8 — YVR (@yvrairport) December 26, 2022

While it was a positive outcome for the child and their toy, many other passengers weren’t so lucky after Vancouver’s airport experienced a rougher-than-usual holiday season marked with heavy snow.

The snow dump on December 20 temporarily halted all flights as the airport struggled to clear its runways. Some passengers were trapped on the tarmac for more than 11 hours. YVR also temporarily paused international arrivals, to make more room to get all the stuck aircraft out of the airport.