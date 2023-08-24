Student discounts to help you save on back-to-school expenses in Canada

The back-to-school season is around the corner, and if you’re looking for student discounts, we’ve got you covered.

From tech to groceries and more, here’s a handy list of student discounts you can take advantage of across Canada to help you save for school.

Tech

Apple offers reduced “education” pricing for students on Macs and iPads. Students can get a $200 gift card with a purchase and 20% off AppleCare.

Adobe is offering students a back-to-school discount for over 60% on all of its Creative Cloud apps and the first month free. The offer ends on September 4, 2023.

Canva offers a free presentation template library for students.

Microsoft is offering 10% off select Surface devices, accessories, and more. Students can also use Microsoft Teams for free with an eligible active school email.

Samsung offers an Education Purchase Program. You have to log in with a Samsung account to access the program, which offers savings on select products.

Groceries

On Wednesdays, students are eligible for a 15% discount at Bulk Barn locations across the country. Valid student ID must be presented. Savings are on regular-priced products.

Every Tuesday, Food Basics (applicable to Ontario locations outside the GTA) offers students 10% off their groceries.

Furniture

IKEA is offering free delivery for university and college students until September 4, 2023. To claim this offer, you need to also be an IKEA Family Member.

Clothing

While there aren’t a lot of student-specific deals for clothing, here are some helpful discounts that could score you a lower price if you sign up for email lists.

Club Monaco offers 15% off on full-price and sale merchandise in-store and online to college students.

Sign up for its email list and get 15% off your first purchase.

Get $10 off your next online order over $75 when you sign up for texts.

Get 15% off your first order when you sign up for its email list.

The shoe brand offers 15% off your first order when you sign up for the email list.

Travel and Transport

Air Canada offers a pre-paid package of four or six one-way flight credits in Economy Standard or Flex fare. The offer is valid for full-time and part-time students with a valid student ID card and an Aeroplan membership. The offer ends on September 1, 2023.

Save 40% as a youth or post-secondary student on GO with Presto in Ontario.

U-Pass

A U-Pass system is used for post-secondary students in Metro Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton, which allows for transit travel at discounted rates for students.

Via Rail offers discounted fares for students and youth.

Admission

Free admission for Alberta post-secondary students and youth 18 years and under.

Individuals (including students) 25 years and under are free, any time, all year, and students aged 26 plus are eligible for the new $35 AGO Annual Pass.

$15 entry with valid student ID.

$16 admission for the Science Centre and $9 admission for IMAX films. $22 for both, and a valid student ID is required.

Student discounts are available for Espace Pour La Vie’s museums. More details here.

$20 for student general admission.

Watch movies for $11.50 year-round when you show a valid student ID.

No student discounts, but free admission is available on the first Friday evening of every month. Reserve a spot in advance to guarantee entry into the gallery.

Other

Student members can enjoy free delivery, streaming of popular TV shows and movies, on-demand ad-free music streaming, Twitch Prime, early access to deals, and more. Sign up for the six-month trial, and after it expires, Prime Student is C$4.99 per month.

Students receive a discounted price on Apple Music subscriptions.

Students get Spotify Premium free for one month and $5.99 per month after.

Discount cards

The Student Price Card (SPC) is probably the most recognized student discount card in Canada. The SPC is available for eligible student CIBC students and youth clients. The card comes with an $11.99 annual fee and gives you access to hundreds of deals for food, fashion, entertainment, fitness, beauty, lifestyle, tech and more. The SPC deals offered usually range anywhere from 10% to 40% off on select items.

The UNiDays program is free and allows students to access hundreds of exclusive deals ranging from fashion to tech.

Student Beans is another student discount program that unlocks exclusive deals for students in Canada.

Did we miss a deal? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll keep adding to the list!